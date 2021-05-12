ENACOMM Launches Intelligent, Voice Customer Self-Service on Finastra’s FusionStore

ENACOMM Financial Suite with IVR app delivers next-generation call fielding for banks and credit unions, including fraud and analytics tools



TULSA, OK, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ENACOMM, a FinTech enablement company empowering financial services companies with affordable solutions for improving the customer experience (CX), fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency, today announced that the ENACOMM Financial Suite (EFS) with intelligent IVR application is available for purchase through Finastra’s FusionStore. ENACOMM’s next-generation IVR will enable banks, credit unions and credit card institutions to benefit from its multichannel, intelligent customer self-service applications, which are delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS) or hosted solutions and provide valuable analytics for improving the customer experience and fighting fraud.

Provisioning in the FusionStore marks the final stage of the application development journey for organizations utilizing Finastra’s open development cloud platform, FusionFabric.cloud. The FusionStore enables Finastra’s more than 8,500 banking and financial institution customers worldwide to access, test, purchase and deploy certified applications on top of their core systems, helping them to quickly realize the benefits and deliver added value to their customers.

Following the arrival of ENACOMM’s Enterprise Voice Platform on FusionStore, Philip Taliaferro, VP of Platform Partnerships at Finastra, said, “We’re excited that ENACOMM has joined our FusionFabric.cloud ecosystem, with the launch of its EFS IVR solution. This app will provide our bank and credit union customers the ability to access interactive voice response technology that can be implemented quickly and cost efficiently. This will help them to extend their offerings and provide a better customer experience. As our fintech community continues to grow, we are pleased to welcome ENACOMM on board.”

Built on tried and trusted Finastra core technologies and harnessing an extensive catalog of open APIs, ENACOMM has developed its Financial Suite via its open API gateway. EFS includes:

· Intelligent IVR for customer self-service, with superior customization tools

· Advanced call center analytics

· AI-powered conversational voice banking via popular digital assistants

· Fraud detection and tracking to inform the creation of effective countermeasures

· Multi-factor authentication, including voice biometric and knowledge-based authentication

· eAlerts to proactively communicate with customers and members

Michael Boukadakis, Founder and CEO of ENACOMM, said, “The robust FusionFabric.cloud platform reduced the timeframe for integration into the Finastra product suite. FusionFabric.cloud is the future of open API banking.”

Using Finastra’s open APIs, developers can create solutions that address business challenges across the financial services spectrum, including retail banking, payments, transaction banking, corporate banking, lending, treasury and capital markets. Visit FusionStore for more information: https://store.fusionfabric.cloud/

About ENACOMM

ENACOMM is a FinTech provider of an open API digital gateway that supports open banking and enables financial services companies to innovate by overcoming the complexities of integrating to core, payments, and other digital platforms. Its affordable solutions modernize the customer experience (CX) for bank customers and credit union members, rivaling the customer service technologies offered by the biggest financial institutions with the deepest pockets. ENACOMM also provides tools and products to help track fraudsters, identify fraudulent activity across customer interaction channels, and prevent fraud.

Utilizing web, mobile, real-time alerts, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels including digital voice assistants that enable Conversational Voice Banking, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, voice biometrics and more to help organizations provide customers and members with a best-in-class, omnichannel self-service experience that is convenient, secure, and user-friendly. A frontrunner in self-service technologies including intelligent, personalized interactive voice response (IVR) for over three decades, the company’s customer base ranges from credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Offering financial institutions intelligent interactions and user authentication technologies as hosted services or on-demand through the “cloud,” ENACOMM was named a “Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider” by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day.

For more information, go to enacomm.net and follow ENACOMM on Twitter (@ENACOMM) and LinkedIn.

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world’s top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

About FusionFabric.cloud

FusionFabric.cloud is a scalable, open and collaborative development platform built by Finastra. The secure and proven cloud platform encourages innovation, opening up the company’s core systems through APIs so that third parties can develop applications on top. Fintechs can quickly build and promote apps worldwide. Financial institutions can access or create new services, which their customers are demanding, faster. Visit fusionfabric.cloud