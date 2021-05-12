BeyondTrust Named to Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2021

BeyondTrust’s focus on fostering employee growth and ensuring a diverse and empowering workplace culture has been recognized in the 2021 Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces list

According to Inc. Magazine, this year’s award is their most competitive so far, with thousands of entries submitted but only a fraction of companies being honored

ATLANTA, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced that they have been ranked in Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces For 2021. Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. Magazine singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the company’s overall score and ranking.

This prestigious recognition recognizes companies that create a culture to thrive in the face of adversity. Throughout the economic unrest caused by the coronavirus pandemic, BeyondTrust took fast and significant actions to ensure employees remained connected, engaged and empowered – even when working remotely from home.

Despite the many challenges 2020 presented, BeyondTrust remained committed to creating an exceptional employee experience. Key initiatives include:

Diversity & Inclusion : Program includes a quarterly speaker series with experts in social and racial justice and the development of an Anti-Racism Task Force

: Program includes a quarterly speaker series with experts in social and racial justice and the development of an Anti-Racism Task Force Mentorship Program: Program includes employees across all levels and geographic locations, including the CEO

Program includes employees across all levels and geographic locations, including the CEO Leadership Development Course: Even with the challenges of 2020, more than 160 employees completed leadership training with close to 100% participation by people managers

Even with the challenges of 2020, more than 160 employees completed leadership training with close to 100% participation by people managers Buddy Program: All new hires are paired with a “buddy” to help them adjust to the new role and foster personal connections

All new hires are paired with a “buddy” to help them adjust to the new role and foster personal connections BT Book Club: Facilitated monthly discussion on books related to personal growth, culture, and workplace skills

Facilitated monthly discussion on books related to personal growth, culture, and workplace skills Mindfulness & Fitness Programs: Virtual sessions included meditation and yoga, wellness speakers, remote workouts, and ‘coffee break’ reminders to ward off work-from-home burnout

Virtual sessions included meditation and yoga, wellness speakers, remote workouts, and ‘coffee break’ reminders to ward off work-from-home burnout Employee “Lived Experiences” Series: Program gives opportunities for employees to connect and share their own personal stories related to race, gender, and more



Additionally, BeyondTrust has a Culture Committee with volunteers from every region. This global team plans social events, in-person and virtually, as well as BeyondGiving volunteer opportunities.

“The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year,” says Inc. Magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year’s list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic.”

“We are incredibly proud and honored to be recognized by Inc. as a 2021 Best Workplace, which is based on the anonymous feedback of our employees,” says Mark Rankin, Chief Human Resources Officer at BeyondTrust. “Our core values are central to who we are as a company, but ultimately, our culture is driven by our 1,000+ employees across the globe. Despite the challenges of 2020, our talented and dedicated employees continued to enable our success, growth and award-winning workplace environment.”

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

