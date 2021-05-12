Cadenza Innovation Founder to Keynote the Climate Investment Funds’ “Keeping the Power On” Virtual Conference

WILTON, Conn., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadenza Innovation , provider of the patented and UL-listed supercell design for manufacturing safer, higher-performing, lower-cost lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, today announced that Founder and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud will keynote the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) event, “Keeping the Power On: Sparking Energy Storage Solutions in Developing Countries.” Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will kick off the second day of the virtual conference, which focuses on unlocking the power of energy storage to accelerate clean energy progress in developing countries.



Renowned for developing and commercializing Li-ion batteries for the portable electronics, transportation, utilities and industrial markets, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud is a highly sought-after speaker on topics ranging from energy storage, climate change and cleantech, to women entrepreneurs, and new financial and partnering models. Notably, the 25-year industry veteran recently shared her insights during the Golden Seeds’ summit, “The Arc of Angel Investing,” hosted by one of the world’s most active investor groups seeking out and funding high-potential, women-led businesses.

In addition to delivering a keynote at “Keeping the Power On,” Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will speak at the New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology (NY-BEST™) Consortium event, “Capture the Energy 2021,” on a panel that explores growing domestic manufacturing and the supply chain for energy storage. The battery pioneer and serial entrepreneur will also participate on Display Week 2021 and Department of Energy panels designed to foster dialogue among successful technology professionals to help future STEM leaders more effectively chart their career paths.

Details and links to Dr. Lampe-Onnerud’s virtual event participation follow:

Keeping the Power On: Sparking Energy Storage Solutions in Developing Countries – “The Role of the Private Sector in Energy Storage and Perspectives on Developing Country Opportunities”

Thursday, May 13, 8:10 – 8:30 a.m. EDT

Summary: The $8 billion CIF accelerates climate action by empowering transformations in clean technology, energy access, climate resilience and sustainable forests in developing and middle-income countries. A key component of its Global Energy Storage Program, “Keeping the Power On” explores the challenges and opportunities of deploying large-scale energy storage projects across a range of technologies. Dr. Lampe-Onnerud’s day two keynote will provide a private sector perspective on how developments in storage technology, finance and policy are helping to catalyze investment and deployment of storage in developing countries worldwide.

58th International Display Week Symposium and Seminar – “ Women in Tech: Leadership During a Pandemic ”

Thursday, May 20, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. PDT

Summary: Display Week 2021’s fifth annual “Women in Tech” panel features Dr. Lampe-Onnerud, Light and Charge Solutions Founder and CEO Margaret Kocherga and Applied Materials Manager, Strategic Marketing & Business Development Asha Parekh. Moderated by Faurecia IRYStec CEO Tara Akhavan, the session provides a forum for panelists to share their career insights and leadership and management best practices from the COVID-19/work-from-home era with aspiring female tech professionals. Following the discussion, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud and the other panelists will participate in an interactive Q&A.

Capture the Energy 2021: NY-BEST Annual Meeting and Conference – “Growing the Domestic Supply Chain & Manufacturing for Energy Storage”

Thursday, June 24, 1:10 – 2:05 p.m. EDT

Summary: The 11th annual “Capture the Energy” conference highlights the world-leading energy storage technologies, innovative market applications and business models that are being developed in New York State and globally. On the final day of NY-BEST’s premier event, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud, Electrovaya Vice President of Business Development Rajshekar Das Gupta, The Raymond Corporation Senior Director for Energy Solutions, Procurement & Leasing Jennifer de Souza and iM3NY Chairman Shailesh Upreti will participate on a panel to discuss developing the domestic energy storage supply chain and manufacturing.

Cadenza Innovation licenses a patented and UL-listed Li-ion battery technology platform to global manufacturers targeting the utility, commercial/industrial, transportation and prosumer markets. With safety at the heart of its design, the company’s ‘supercell’ technology features a highly simplified energy storage platform designed to eliminate the risk of fires caused by cascading thermal runaway. The platform’s architecture provides a pathway for Li-based storage systems to break through cost barriers and achieve the discharge duration desired while maintaining the fast response and high-efficiency performance characteristics that Li-ion cells deliver. Notably, UL 9540A testing confirms Cadenza Innovation’s battery design prevents thermal propagation in grid energy storage applications.

About Cadenza Innovation, Inc.

Founded in 2012 by lithium-ion battery experts with more than 125 patents, Cadenza Innovation is capitalizing on its intellectual property, field-proven operational and mass production expertise and partner network to establish itself as a leader in safe, low-cost and energy dense storage solutions. Licensing its UL-listed technology for immediate access, company executives have held key roles at lithium-ion battery cell, pack and system provider Boston-Power, investment firm Bridgewater Associates, consulting firm Arthur D. Little and other globally respected organizations. Cadenza Innovation is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, the states of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, Golden Seeds and private investors. The company’s corporate headquarters and advanced technology development labs are based in Connecticut. For more information, visit www.cadenzainnovation.com or follow us at @CadenzaInno.

