Aunalytics and Stonebridge Consulting Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Data Accuracy and Advanced Data Management Solutions for the Oil and Gas Industry

SOUTH BEND, Ind. and TULSA, Okla., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses and Stonebridge Consulting, a provider of end-to-end business and advisory technology services for next-gen oil and gas customers, today announced a strategic partnership to provide data accuracy and data management solutions to drive digital transformation in the Oil and Gas industry. The powerful combination of Aunalytics Aunsight Golden Record as a Service and Stonebridge’s EnerHub™ data management solution provides customers with Universal Data Access and dynamic data cleansing and governance for value-driven results.



The Aunalytics Aunsight™ Golden Record platform transforms siloed data from disparate data systems to proactively manage, detect and eliminate data accuracy issues across all data sources in real-time while minimizing compliance risk. The Golden Record as a Service matches and merges data together into a single source of trusted data to make informed business decisions.

Powered by the Aunalytics Golden Record the EnerHub™ data management solution is built on Stonebridge’s 20+ years’ experience in business process optimization and enterprise data strategies. Enerhub resolves the underlying data management issues that impact the energy industry while helping its customers create new revenue opportunities.

According to leading analysts, the big data analytics market in the energy sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.22%, during the forecast period 2020-2025. “The exponential growth of data means opportunity for forward-looking energy businesses,” said William Cummings, Vice President of Enerhub at Stonebridge. “We encourage customers across energy to think about how new, data-driven ideas can radically impact business outcomes. During times when markets are down, insights drawn from data can spark continuous cost-saving and revenue-driving innovation.”

“Poor data quality continues to be a costly issue impacting all organizations including the Energy industry,” said Katie Horvath, Aunalytics Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “We are pleased to have Stonebridge as a strategic data management partner as we unite to eliminate data quality issues for our mutual customers. Combining Aunalytics data integration and governance technology with Enerhub’s industry specific expertise, provides a targeted offering for upstream oil & gas enterprises. We sit at the center of upstream production lifecycles to manage data from multiple sites throughout the different stages of production. With data models built by Stonebridge Consulting specifically for the energy industry, we create golden records meaningful for energy enterprises to provide a single version of their data they can rely on to make informed business decisions. We look forward to growing this strategic partnership to provide data driven answers for energy enterprises’ most important business and IT questions.”

About Stonebridge Consulting

Stonebridge Consulting, a Sierra Digital company, provides end-to-end business advisory and technology services exclusively for next-gen energy businesses. Our industry expertise, proven methodologies, extensive project IP, and solution accelerators enable us to deliver projects faster, generate measurable improvements in operational efficiency, and save project time and cost by as much as 50 percent. More information about Stonebridge is available at https://www.sbconsulting.com/.



About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is the data platform company delivering answers for your business. Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and midsized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak TM industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at https://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .