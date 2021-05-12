Netsurion Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance for Secure and Operationally Effective Managed Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion, a leading managed security service provider (MSSP), today announced that it has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance. With this compliance, Netsurion meets the five American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria for internal controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.



Information security is critical to Netsurion partners and customers. SOC 2 Type 2 compliance proves that Netsurion’s internal controls provide a high level of assurance around the security, design and operational effectiveness of systems and services that process user data. Developed by the AICPA, this compliance report can be useful for organization and regulatory oversight, vendor management programs and internal corporate governance and risk management processes.

“SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is an important addition to our portfolio at Netsurion,” said Lenny Mansilla, senior vice president of Support and Compliance at Netsurion. “It ensures that not only are we safeguarding customer data throughout our services, but also meeting standards for strong operational effectiveness – a key tenet of our offerings.”

This compliance extends to all Netsurion managed security services and platforms, including Managed Threat Protection and Secure Edge Networking. Netsurion’s Managed Threat Protection combines managed security services and a unified security platform, EventTracker, to provide the necessary synergy between people, process, and technology to truly deliver world-class cybersecurity today. Netsurion’s Secure Edge Networking combines managed network services and an all-in-one edge networking platform, BranchSDO, to provide unmatched security, resilience, and scalability to meet demanding multi-location networking needs.

These services are designed to deliver cybersecurity in a powerful, yet practical way. SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is critical to instilling confidence in customers and partners that Netsurion services and platforms offer proven security, availability and processing integrity, as well as trusted confidentiality and privacy of information processed.

More information about Netsurion is available at https://www.netsurion.com.

About Netsurion

Flexibility and security within the IT environment are two of the most important factors driving business today. Netsurion’s managed cybersecurity platforms enable companies to deliver on both. Netsurion Managed Threat Protection combines our ISO-certified security operations center (SOC) with our own award-winning cybersecurity platform to better predict, prevent, detect, and respond to threats against your business. Netsurion Secure Edge Networking delivers our purpose-built edge networking platform with flexible managed services to multi-location businesses that need optimized network security, agility, resilience, and compliance for all branch locations. Whether you need technology with a guiding hand or a complete outsourcing solution, Netsurion has the model to help drive your business forward. To learn more visit netsurion.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn. Netsurion is #19 among MSSP Alert’s 2020 Top 250 MSSPs.

Contact

Deb Montner, Montner Tech PR

dmontner@montner.com

203-226-9290