Teleste Corporation: Managers' Transactions – Korpimies

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Korpimies, Vesa
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Teleste Oyj
LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210512130815_2
Transaction date: 2021-05-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,072 Unit price: NaN EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,072 Volume weighted average price: EUR
Transaction date: 2021-05-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,141 Unit price: NaN EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,141 Volume weighted average price: EUR
