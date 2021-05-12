Full House Resorts Announces Recent Management Promotions

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) today announced several recent management promotions.



At Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, the Company has promoted Angelika Truebner-Webb to General Manager, pending customary gaming approvals. Ms. Truebner-Webb currently serves as Rising Star’s Executive Director of Finance and Administration, where she oversees the property’s information technology, human resources, and finance departments. Prior to joining Rising Star in February 2019, Ms. Truebner-Webb worked for approximately nine years at the Company’s Silver Slipper Casino & Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, including as its Financial Accounting Manager. Born in Guben, Germany, Ms. Truebner-Webb has more than 20 years of experience in the casino industry. She is a graduate of Dresden University of Applied Science in Dresden, Germany.

James McCracken is being promoted to Assistant General Manager of Rising Star, pending gaming approvals, from his current role as Executive Director of Casino Operations. A hometown resident of Rising Sun, Indiana, Mr. McCracken has worked at Rising Star for nearly 25 years. He first joined the property as a deckhand for the riverboat casino, advancing at the property through numerous career opportunities. In 2019, Mr. McCracken began oversight of the sports wagering and slot operations at the property, in addition to his existing oversight of the table games department.

Ashlee Wilkerson is being promoted to Director of Human Resources at Rising Star, pending gaming approvals. Ms. Wilkerson first joined the property as a member of its human resources team in May 2020, when she arrived with 12 years of experience in human resources. Born and raised in nearby Kentucky, Ms. Wilkerson graduated from Northern Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and an emphasis on human resources.

At the Company’s Nevada segment – which consists of Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada, and Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada – the Company has promoted Cyndy Carter to Assistant General Manager. Ms. Carter most recently served as the Director of Finance for the Nevada segment. Approximately 22 years ago, Ms. Carter joined Grand Lodge as Assistant Controller and, prior to that, was Assistant Controller at the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa in Koloa, Hawaii. Ms. Carter has more than 30 years of experience in the casino and hotel industry. She received her Bachelor of Science in Business - Finance and Master of Science Accountancy degrees from the University of Phoenix.

“I am pleased to announce these recent promotions from within our internal ranks,” said Daniel R. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Full House Resorts. “Angi, Cyndy, Jim, and Ashlee have done great jobs in helping our company grow to new heights. We look forward to their continued contributions in their new leadership roles.”

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain statements by Full House Resorts, Inc. that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports we file with the SEC, including, but not limited to, our Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and our other periodic reports filed with the SEC. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

About Full House Resorts, Inc.

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company’s properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. The Company is currently constructing Chamonix Casino Hotel, a new luxury hotel and casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado, and is one of three finalists for consideration by the Illinois Gaming Board to develop a casino in Waukegan, Illinois. For further information, please visit www.fullhouseresorts.com.