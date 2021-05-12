Teleste Corporation: Managers' Transactions - Mäkijärvi

English Finnish





TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 12.5.2021 AT 16:00





Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mäkijärvi, Heikki

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210512141324_2

Transaction date: 2021-05-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,072 Unit price: NaN EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,072 Volume weighted average price: EUR

Transaction date: 2021-05-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,141 Unit price: NaN EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,141 Volume weighted average price: EUR





Additional information:

SVP HR Tuomas Vanne tel.+358 2 2605 611

