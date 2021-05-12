Beam Dental Recognized for Excellent Company Culture as 2021 Inc. Best Workplace Honoree

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Dental , a digitally native dental insurer that rewards its members for good dental hygiene, has been recognized as one of Inc’s Best Workplaces for 2021. It’s the publication’s sixth annual ranking of companies in the private sector.



The Inc. Best Workplaces list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement and stellar benefits. Beam Dental was selected out of thousands of submissions across the country.

As the only provider of digital-first dental benefits, Beam helps companies across the country enhance their cultures by engaging firsthand with the wellness of their employees. To build an excellent culture of its own, Beam keeps its core values of growth, resilience, initiative, tenacity, and team first, or GRITT, at the center of everything it does.

Growth: Every employee receives equity and equity training. By giving all employees a stake in the company’s growth and success, Beam encourages a sense of belonging and shows that hard work today will pay off tomorrow.





Resilience: Beam uses the Objectives and Key Results (OKR) methodology at biannual performance reviews, biweekly performance conversations and quarterly check-ins. By outlining areas for improvement on a quantitative basis, Beam promotes transparent feedback and ensures employees bounce back from challenges.





Initiative: Twice per year, Beam proactively issues its own engagement survey to track how employees are feeling about their roles and the business. Through these surveys and other ongoing conversations, Beam gives employees the opportunity to influence the direction of the business.





Tenacity: By hosting weekly company update meetings and longer monthly all-hands forums, Beam fosters a sense of purpose through employee engagement. Employees get a front-row seat to see how their contributions impact the business overall.





Team-First: Through multiple team-wide activities per week, Beam features different areas of the business, hosts wellness and professional development programming, and highlights side hobbies of its employees. Beam also offers free dental and vision, pays 99% of health insurance premiums and provides a desk budget and annual learning stipend.



“Over the past year, companies were subjected to a cultural litmus test. When faced with a rapid, forced shift to a remote model, many companies faced serious challenges around keeping cultures intact,” said Alex Frommeyer, CEO and co-founder of Beam. “Because Beam’s culture is rooted in our core values of growth, resilience, initiative, tenacity, and team first, we have increased our focus on our culture and values system – I think this award is a testament to that.”

Since its inception in 2012, Beam has grown to over 250 employees, expanded to serve employers in 41 states and increased its dentist network to 400,000 access points in all 50 states. The company has grown revenue by 600% over the past three years, with a net revenue retention rate of 100%. It doubled its member base in 2019 and again in 2020.

About Beam Dental

Beam Dental is a digital-first dental benefits provider that incorporates dental hygiene behavior into policy pricing, combining an easy-to-use online insurance platform, AI-powered underwriting, and the connected Beam Toothbrush for better overall wellness. Beam has raised over $160 million in venture capital funding and is the only digital-first company within the $75 billion dental insurance industry. Beam also offers vision insurance, powered by VSP, and group term life coverage for employers of all sizes in partnership with Nationwide Insurance. Beam is available in 41 states around the U.S. and is accepted at over 400,000 access points nationwide. For more information, visit www.beam.dental .

