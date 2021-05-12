Qlik Announces Global and Regional Partner Awards

PHILADELPHIA, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced the winners of its annual Global and Regional Partner Awards at its annual customer and partner event QlikWorld, recognizing the Qlik partner community for excellence in several different categories.



“The value and depth of our partner relationships shone through last year, despite the unprecedented challenges 2020 presented to business across the globe,” said Poornima Ramaswamy, EVP of Global Solutions and Partners at Qlik. “As customers looked to quickly pivot their businesses and activate real-time data in the cloud, our partner ecosystem rose to the challenge. With Qlik, our partners helped companies around the world rapidly adopt data integration and analytics solutions that helped identify through insights the best opportunities within a dynamically changing landscape.”

“We are honored to receive the Global System Integrator Partner of the Year Award from Qlik. We believe this recognition highlights our strong and successful focus on data literacy and modern data analytics,” said Shail Jain, Global Lead, Data & AI at Accenture. “While data is one of a company’s most valuable possessions, there is always the challenge of managing and analyzing that data for better insights and business decisions. The combination of Accenture’s deep industry experience, functional business knowledge, analytics skills, cloud-first approach and global delivery capabilities, alongside Qlik’s expertise in data discovery, integration, visualization and guided analytics, supports our clients at any stage in their path to becoming a data-led business.”

Global Partner Award recipients include:

Technology Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services

Technology Partner Innovation: Databricks

System Integrator Partner of the Year: Accenture

Solution Provider Partner Innovation: Stretch Qonnect

System Integrator Partner Innovation: TCS



North America Partner Award recipients include:

New Partner of the Year: Cloud Creek

Solution Provider of the Year: Solve100

Best Enabled Partner of the Year: Pomerol Partners

System Integrator Partner of the Year: Cognizant

OEM Partner of the Year: Modernizing Medicine



EMEA Partner Award recipients include:

Asia Pacific Partner Award recipients include:

Master Reseller of the Year: K.K. Ashisuto

New Partner of the Year: Sibernetik

Solution Provider of the Year: GainInsights

System Integrator Partner of the Year: NTT DATA

Authorized Reseller of the Year: R-Systems



Latin America Partner Award recipients include:

Master Reseller of the Year: Inteligencia de Negocios

New Partner of the Year: GHT Imaging Systems

Solution Provider of the Year: Prediqt

Authorized Reseller of the Year: iMaps

Partners received their awards at the Qlik Virtual Partner Awards Ceremony, which can be viewed here.

