LPL Financial’s Newest Proprietary Tool Makes it Easier for Advisors to Prepare for Client Meetings

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that all advisors now have access to Meeting Manager, an innovative, proprietary digital solution designed to make it easier for advisors to prepare for client meetings and enhance those client interactions.

Meetings play a foundational role in the client-advisor relationship and the advisor’s fiduciary responsibility. Yet, advisors report it can take hours using an average of six different applications to prepare for a single meeting. Meeting Manager is designed to take the friction out of meeting preparation by centralizing the workflow into a single solution, streamlining the process and creating more time in an advisor’s day.

Integrated within ClientWorks, LPL’s advisor technology workstation, Meeting Manager is available at no additional cost to all LPL advisors. With Meeting Manager, a click of a button will assemble documents across multiple systems into a bundle that advisors can then customize for their upcoming meeting. This saves advisors significant time by simplifying the steps to organize and manage client meetings, and by reducing the administrative tasks associated with them.

“Advisors’ most critical, and often most limited, asset is their time,” said Kirby Horan-Adams, LPL Financial executive vice president, Advisor Solutions. “Technology has the ability to differentiate an advisor’s practice by increasing their efficiency, enhancing the client experience and strengthening the advisor-client relationship. Meeting Manager delivers value on both points. Not only can advisors gain a significant amount of time back into their day, they have the ability to make meetings more personalized and productive for their clients. LPL is committed solving for the challenges and opportunity present for our advisors. With that understanding and the capacity to innovate and invest in their business, we can deliver fintech that brings meaningful value to their practices.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2019-2020 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc