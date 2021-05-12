TRREB Members Donate Over $1 Million to Shelters, Food Banks, Breakfast Programs and Helplines

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) and its Members are supporting COVID-19 relief efforts. The immediate contribution of over $300,000 in concert with the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation (ORCF) will help 40 charities and support the most vulnerable during the third wave of the pandemic. This is in addition to the $744,116 donated at the end of 2020, as part of the $1 per Member per Month Every REALTOR® campaign in support of the ORCF.



Women and children faced with domestic abuse have been greatly affected during the pandemic. With the stay-at-home order and province-wide lockdowns amplifying these situations, the increased number of calls to helplines and the use of shelters has been staggering. TRREB recognizes the urgent need for more counsellors and more shelter spaces.

“We are responding to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. The communities which our Members serve are in need of more support and our Members are stepping up to the plate to provide it,” said TRREB President Lisa Patel. “The emergency support will primarily go towards helping those who have been disproportionately affected during this time.”

Each donation goes beyond a bed for the night, and supports vital shelter operations including medical care, daily meals, resources for young people and services to help vulnerable people get back on their feet.

Emergency Relief Funds

$50,000 for the School Breakfast Program (grocery store gift cards) in partnership with the Toronto Foundation for Student Success (TFSS)

$175,000 to GTA food banks

$82,404 to shelter-based charities and helplines



TRREB will also be donating $100,000 to support urgent aid during the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

“Our Members are committed to giving back because they care about helping local and global communities,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele. “TRREB is proud to act as a global ally during this time of crisis.”

Since 2008, TRREB Members have donated more than $6 million through the ORCF.

Learn more about the impact our Members make through donations and the charities they support by visiting TRREB.ca.

