Do It For the Culture: FloQast Named to Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2021

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today was named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list for 2021. Roughly 3,200 companies were nominated for this year's list, and FloQast was one of just a fraction to receive the honor.



Inc's Best Workplaces list is reserved for companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Inclusion on the list is further validation that FloQast has been able to maintain its unique workplace culture and momentum, despite the challenges brought on by the global pandemic over the last year.

"We have gone to extraordinary lengths to attract, develop, and maintain our workforce, and that makes being named an Inc. Best Workplace especially meaningful," said Adey Tadesse-Heath, Director of Human Resources at FloQast. “We have a relentless drive to service both our employees and our customers, and in turn, our employees make FloQast a great place to work. From top to bottom, our team has shown admirable resiliency during a challenging year, and this, combined with our company culture, perfectly positions us for further growth and success.”

This honor is part of a continued trend of FloQast recognition as an excellent place to work. In January, the company was named a Best Place to Work in Los Angeles by Built In LA, as well as one of LA’s Best Midsize Companies to Work For and an LA Company with the Best Benefits; last year it was named one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal .

Staples of FloQast's award-worthy company culture include:

World-class benefits: Employees receive 100% paid healthcare, free access to online therapy, 12 weeks of paid parental leave, unlimited vacation, and mental health days during months without paid holidays to ensure employees stay fresh and take time to unplug.

Employees receive 100% paid healthcare, free access to online therapy, 12 weeks of paid parental leave, unlimited vacation, and mental health days during months without paid holidays to ensure employees stay fresh and take time to unplug. Unique career opportunities: The company takes its “by accountants, for accountants” mantra seriously by attracting accounting professionals and giving them new career opportunities within the tech industry. Roughly a third of FloQast employees have accounting/finance backgrounds.

The company takes its “by accountants, for accountants” mantra seriously by attracting accounting professionals and giving them new career opportunities within the tech industry. Roughly a third of FloQast employees have accounting/finance backgrounds. Unmatched camaraderie: A wide variety of fun and engaging social events [mainly remote over the past year-plus due to the pandemic] and an employee donation matching program contribute to distinguished company culture filled with highly engaged teams.



As FloQast announces its status as an Inc. Best Workplace for 2021, opportunities abound to join its rapidly growing team. The company is in the midst of a hiring phase that will grow its workforce by roughly 50% over the coming year, including nationwide in its Los Angeles-area headquarters and offices in Ohio and New York, and globally.

About FloQast

Recognized as a 2020 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte, FloQast is the leader in accounting workflow automation created by accountants for accountants to work smarter, not harder. The cloud-based, AI-enhanced software is trusted by more than 1,000 accounting teams, including those at Lyft, Twilio, Instacart, Zoom and The Golden State Warriors—and proud to be rated #1 across all user review sites. By automating common accounting workflows and helping to streamline and make them more efficient, FloQast is the place where accounting teams want to work so they can focus on what matters most, even when that’s just going home on time. Whether automating reconciliations, documentation requests or other workflows such as the month-end close, financial reporting or payroll, FloQast enhances the way accounting teams already work to help them work smarter. Learn more at floqast.com .