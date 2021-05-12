Amplitude Acquires Iteratively

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplitude, the Digital Optimization System, announced today that it has acquired Iteratively, a leader in data planning and instrumentation. On the heels of its launch of the industry’s first Digital Optimization System , Amplitude is further extending its integrated data management capabilities so digital teams can proactively and continuously improve the data quality across their analytics and personalization solutions.



According to a recent Gartner report, when teams are asked to rank the top three activities that they spent time on, the No. 1 task was data management (integration and formatting) with 64% of respondents placing it within their top three.* Iteratively solves this problem with a centralized and always up-to-date data tracking plan, standardized templates, and version control. This ensures high quality data and enables product managers, data analysts and developers to collaborate and reduce the time they spend on data preparation and governance.

With the addition of Iteratively, Amplitude extends its leading data management offering, now empowering customers with a solution for preparing data for analytics and personalization that pairs with their existing built-in capabilities for resolving identities, integrating data sources, and governing quality and access. For the first time, digital businesses can proactively and continuously increase data quality for faster, more effective insights and actions that drive business results.

“Data is the crown jewel for every company. Good data quality is the critical success factor for any business to make good decisions quickly, and is a dividing line between the digital disruptors and the disrupted,” said Justin Bauer, EVP of Product at Amplitude. “Our DNA is product analytics, and we have always been committed to helping our customers make data management a seamless process so they can focus on product innovation and moving the business forward. The addition of Iteratively is another step towards delivering on a best-in-class solution and we are thrilled to bring the expertise of the Iteratively team to Amplitude.”

“We founded Iteratively to solve the problem we experienced first-hand as engineering and product design leaders: data analysts and product teams have lost confidence in their data,” said Patrick Thompson, Iteratively co-founder and CEO. “We built Iteratively to remove the hurdles to data quality and rebuild trust in data. We can’t think of a better home than Amplitude to help ensure the success of our customer’s analytics and personalization initiatives. We are thrilled to join the Amplitude team.”

Iteratively is already integrated into the Amplitude Digital Optimization System alongside Amplitude Govern , its data governance application, which includes data integration, quality management and identity resolution capabilities. The combined technology provide an even more powerful data management foundation for Amplitude’s #1 rated digital product analytics and its new personalization solution, Amplitude Recommend . It is available today to a subset of Amplitude customers as part of an early access program . Broader availability and expanded product capabilities will be announced later in 2021.

The transaction is closed. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

To learn more about the Iteratively product, Amplitude’s vision for the combined business, and how digital teams can benefit, join Amplitude and the Iteratively founders Patrick Thompson and Ondrej Hrebicek on May 19th at 9:00am PST.

*Gartner, “Marketing Analytics Teams Face Hurdles in Customer Data Management,” Lizzy Foo Kune, 27 January 2021

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the Digital Optimization System. Powered by the proprietary Amplitude Behavioral Graph, the Digital Optimization System enables organizations to see and predict which combination of features and actions translate to business outcomes — from loyalty to lifetime value — and intelligently adapt each experience in real time based on these insights. Amplitude is the brain behind more than 45,000 digital products at over 1,000 enterprise customers, including 23 of the Fortune 100, helping them innovate faster and smarter by answering the strategic question: “How do our digital products drive our business?” Learn more at www.amplitude.com .

