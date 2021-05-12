Beyond Meat® Expands Presence at Walmart With Launch of Beyond Meatballs™ and Summer Grilling Pop-ups Featuring the New Beyond Burger®

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced its second expansion of product offerings this year at Walmart. This June, Beyond Meatballs™ will be available for the first time at 2,100 Walmart stores in which Beyond Meat products are already sold across the country. This rollout is the second major Beyond Meat expansion at Walmart in 2021 , following the launch of Beyond Sausage® Hot Italian and Cookout Classic™ in stores earlier this year.



As demand for plant-based meat options continues to grow, Beyond Meat has increased retail momentum across the U.S. , Europe , Australia and other global markets in an effort to increase worldwide accessibility to delicious plant-based meat products made without GMOs. As the key summer grilling season kicks off, consumers have continued to make their preference for Beyond Meat products clear: according to the latest SPINS and NPD data, Beyond Meat is the #1 selling plant-based meat brand in the refrigerated category at U.S. grocery stores1 and across U.S. total foodservice2.

“At Beyond Meat, we are proud to offer a growing portfolio of plant-based meat products that enables us to expand our retail presence. The addition of Beyond Meatballs to Walmart shelves allows us to make available more of our delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based options,” said Chuck Muth, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat.

Beyond Meatballs were first introduced at retailers in September 2020 . Conveniently pre-seasoned with a signature blend of Italian spices, pre-rolled and ready to cook, Beyond Meatballs are designed to deliver the authentic Italian meatball experience but have 30% less saturated fat and sodium than a leading brand of animal-based Italian-style meatballs.

Summer Grilling Pop-ups Featuring the New Beyond Burger®

Starting today, Walmart shoppers across SoCal and Dallas, can look for the Beyond Meat food truck which will be popping up in the parking lot of neighborhood stores with free samples of Beyond Meat products, including Beyond Sausage and the newest iteration of the iconic Beyond Burger . This even-meatier, even-juicier Beyond Burger is packed with 20g of protein and offers strong nutritional benefits such as:



35% less fat than 80/20 ground beef

35% less saturated fat than 80/20 ground beef

Fewer calories and no cholesterol compared to 80/20 ground beef

B vitamins and minerals comparable to the micronutrient profile of beef

In fact, extensive testing showed that consumers scored the new Beyond Burger on par with 80/20 ground beef burgers in terms of likeability, making it this summer’s must have grilling essential that will appeal to carnivores, flexitarians and veggie-lovers alike. To find out where the food truck will be popping up next, visit the Beyond Meat blog.

Visit Beyond Meat’s store locator to find Beyond Meat products at a store near you.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of March 2021, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 118,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @BeyondMeatOfficial on TikTok.

