Dan Benger Joins RadView Software as Chairman of the Corporate Advisory Board

Bridgewater, New Jersey, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgewater, New Jersey (May 12, 2021) -- RadView Software Inc. (“RadView'' or the “Company”; Ticker: RDVWF), a leading provider of enterprise-grade performance and load testing solutions, today announced that Dan Benger, former Co-founder, EVP Sales and CCO of BlazeMeter will head its advisory board and further augment the company’s pool of talent with his wide and diverse skillset and experience.

Throughout his career as an advisory board member and CEO/CRO, Mr. Benger has accumulated extensive experience and a successful track record in establishing sales organizations and inbound marketing functions that enabled growth-focused companies to develop and execute their SaaS go-to-market strategy. In his former leadership role at BlazeMeter Dan became a renowned expert in providing professional-grade testing for websites, e-commerce, and mobile applications, enabling DevOps, performance engineers, developers, operations, and QA testers to build failure-resilient applications.



“We’re delighted to welcome Mr. Benger to RadView Software. We expect Dan’s drive and vision to play a major role in guiding us on our path to solidify our leadership role in the testing market,” said Eyal Shalom, RadView’s CEO. “Dan’s energy and experience will play an invaluable part in further developing our SaaS offering and support our efforts to become the Go-To testing vendor. I wish Dan the most fulfilling and satisfying experience with RadView software, guiding our transformation and hyper scaling our presence in this market,” concluded Shalom.



"RadView Software has an impeccable reputation in helping its customers establish their performance and load testing infrastructure," Dan Benger commented. "I look forward to helping the company accelerate its evolution and turbocharge its SaaS portfolio. As demonstrated by the recent acquisition of Shield34, RadView is committed to extending its portfolio into a testing automation platform, expanding its market reach, and providing a broader set of capabilities to help its customers and partners with their necessary business and technological transformation," concluded Benger.



About RadView

RadView Software (OTC Pink: RDVWF) is a leading provider of enterprise-grade performance and load testing solutions that enable organizations to achieve the level of performance essential for business success today.

Leveraging its innovative and reliable WebLOAD performance testing platform, RadView empowers hundreds of Enterprises and SMBs with faster time-to-market of websites and web applications.

The platform offers increased speed in scripts and tests development, analysis, and performance validation, with top-notch reliability, underlined by world-class support of performance experts.



The company has offices in the US, EMEA, and an expanding global network of distributors and partners.

