EnergySolutions to Acquire and Complete the Decommissioning of the Kewaunee Nuclear Power Station

SALT LAKE CITY, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnergySolutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Dominion Energy to acquire the Kewaunee Power Station (KPS) located in Carlton, Wisconsin.



KPS is a 566-megawatt nuclear plant that officially shut down May 7, 2013. In June 2017, Dominion Energy completed the used nuclear fuel transfer to the onsite dry fuel storage facility. The remaining decommissioning work will be executed by EnergySolutions and will result in complete dismantlement of the facility and removal of all radioactive waste. Progressing with decommissioning KPS now will accelerate completion of decommissioning activities and allow considerations for beneficial reuse of the property years ahead of the original decommissioning schedule.

President and CEO of EnergySolutions, Ken Robuck, stated, “We appreciate the confidence Dominion Energy has in our company by entering into this contract. This project will fit nicely within our decommissioning project portfolio and we are looking forward to applying our industry leading decommissioning and waste management experience to this project.”

EnergySolutions’ other current decommissioning projects include the historic Three Mile Island Unit-2 in Pennsylvania, the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) in Southern California and the Fort Calhoun Nuclear Power Plant in Nebraska. EnergySolutions recently completed decommissioning work at the Zion Nuclear Power Station in Illinois and the La Crosse Boiling Water Reactor in Wisconsin.

With the definitive agreement signed, EnergySolutions and Dominion Energy will finalize the required regulatory filings and begin the application process to the NRC for the transfer control of the NRC licenses.

