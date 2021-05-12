CyCognito Channel Chief Lori Cornmesser Named to CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel Power 100

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyCognito , the leader in external attack surface management and attack surface protection, today announced CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , named its Vice President of Global Channel Sales Lori Cornmesser to the 2021 Women of the Channel Power 100.



Recognized as a distinguished list of elite Women of the Channel leaders, this year’s CRN Power 100 honorees were once again chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their contributions, expertise and dedication to supporting IT channel success. The Power 100 award recognizes a select group of incredible women who have gone above and beyond — inspiring their peers through their leadership and unwavering commitment to the success of their partners, customers and the entire IT channel.

Cornmesser, who joined CyCognito earlier this yea r , is responsible for the technology innovator’s global, channel-led sales strategy and execution. With a new partner program in play, CyCognito works closely with forward-thinking, security-focused channel partners, global systems integrators, and managed security services providers (MSSPs) to meet the market’s growing demand for its intelligent cyber-combating, threat-seeking solutions.

“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”

“I’m honored to be named to CRN’s Power 100 list,” said Cornmesser, an accomplished global channel and commercial management executive with 20+ years of in-depth experience in multiple high-tech markets including security, test and measurement, managed services, and networking. “It’s incredible to be recognized alongside so many extraordinary women who are leading channel sales and growth for their companies. At CyCognito, we’re in the early phases of our own channel journey and I’m excited for what’s to come in 2021 and beyond.”

Mike Trites, CyCognito Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, added, “We’re extremely proud to see Lori named to the Power 100 again this year. Lori’s leadership and experience is having a positive impact on CyCognito’s global channel strategy, partner engagement and sales growth initiatives. In addition to setting a strong foundation for sales excellence, Lori’s efforts are fast-tracking our partner relationships and enhancing our programs so we can work more effectively with the IT channel to solve the cybersecurity challenges facing businesses big and small.”

The women honored on this year’s lists pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives, and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication, and channel advocacy. Click here to view Cornmesser’s Power 100 profile.

About CyCognito

CyCognito solves for one of today’s biggest business challenges: Eliminating exposure to cybersecurity risks by assessing your organization as attackers do, finding what assets are at risk, and identifying the exposures attackers are most likely to target first. Founded by national intelligence agency veterans, CyCognito has a deep understanding of how attackers exploit blind spots and a path of least resistance. The Palo Alto-based company is funded by leading Silicon Valley venture capitalists, and is driven to help organizations protect themselves from even the most sophisticated attackers. CyCognito offers a category-defining, transformative platform engineered to automate cybersecurity reconnaissance operations and identify the paths of least resistance better than attackers.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

