Global Gaming Marketplace Kinguin Partners With Immutable X

Sydney, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutable X, the first layer-2 scaling solution for NFTs built on Ethereum, forms a partnership with Kinguin, a leading global video games marketplace, with over 10 million registered users. Both companies share a vision to create a new lightning-fast, low-cost, and eco-friendly NFT marketplace for gamers.

NFTs are essentially an evolution of digital ownership, a concept already familiar to gamers. Early NFT projects largely consisted of static images and art, while innovations in the space have led to the proliferation of dynamic digital collectibles, including trading cards, digital art, and other in-game items.

Unlike digital items of the past, the minting of digital collectibles in the form of NFTs enables verifiable ownership, uniqueness, and scarcity. NFT game items cannot be taken away from you by game developers, and can be sold for real money. The top NFT-centric projects, including popular games like Gods Unchained, Axie Infinity, and Aavegotchi, have experienced explosive growth, producing over $750 million in secondary sales volume in Q1 of 2021.

The Kinguin team is aiming for technical excellence in the build-up to their NFT offering that will include NFT Gaming Cards and more blockchain products in parallel to their existing digital marketplace, focused on games and software. Working closely with partners, game developers, influencers and gamers, Kinguin will welcome customers to the world of NFTs in a way that feels familiar and is easy to use from day one. Kinguin’s influence in the esports world spans from sponsoring major Counter Strike leagues, and they are well known for their Kinguin Esports Performance Center and Kinguin Esports Lounge in Europe.

“We are excited to partner up with Immutable X to bring innovative NFT offerings to gamers and eSports enthusiasts worldwide. We see the ultimate value in creating new rich experiences and functionality to these global communities”, said Viktor Romaniuk Wanli, Founder and CEO at Kinguin.

Immutable X was created by Immutable, the team behind one of Ethereum's highest-grossing trading card games, Gods Unchained. It is the first layer-2 solution for NFTs on Ethereum, solving for all three issues related to NFT scaling: accessibility, scalability without compromising user custody and true decentralization.

Immutable X launched in Alpha this March and aims to unlock digital economies at scale by enabling NFTs to be traded, earned, shared, gamed and collected completely gas-free and securely with the power of ZK-rollup technology by StarkWare.

“Kinguin comes in with massive marketplace building knowledge, structures and experience, and we’re very excited about the unique trading experiences that they’ll be able to create and scale on Immutable X”, said Robbie Ferguson, co-founder of Immutable.

After observing and analyzing the NFTs industry for the last couple of years, Kinguin decided to introduce new structures, allowing the brand to enter the NFT market. Their goal is to leverage the existing ecosystem and enable their clients and partners to create unique NFT collections and trade them on the most advanced platform on the market.

“It is a natural next step for Kinguin, as our digital marketplace will expand its offering, according to the needs of our customers and incentivize them with new bounties and special deals built using NFT tokens”, added Viktor Romaniuk Wanli, Founder and CEO at Kinguin.

About Immutable

Immutable is an Australian-based company and market leader in scaling blockchain marketplaces. Immutable is creating a trading ecosystem that’s more accessible, empowering and rewarding people in digital ownership. Their goal is to make the whole world tradable on Ethereum.

Through the Immutable X platform, the company is bringing transparency to the opaque world of digital asset economies (NFTs, non-fungible tokens), providing sellers and buyers true digital property rights. Immutable builds infrastructure for marketplaces that developers can use to provide better value to their users, and to introduce free-market economies inside their games.

Immutable X is the first Layer-2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, with instant trade confirmation, massive scalability (at least 9,000 trades per second), zero gas fees -- all without compromising user custody.

Immutable is responsible for launching the most successful blockchain Trading Card Game, Gods Unchained, which is headed up by Chris Clay, the former director of Magic the Gathering Arena.

Companies minting on Immutable X include: SuperfarmDAO (defi NFT farm), Epics.GG (collectibles), Illuvium (auto battler RPG), Lucid Sight (MLB Champions Baseball, Crypto Space Commander), War Riders (post-apocalyptic MMO), Gods Unchained (TCG), Guild of Guardians (mobile RPG), Mintable (NFT marketplace) and double jump.Tokyo/MCH+.

To learn more about Immutable visit: https://www.immutable.com/ Twitter @immutable

About Kinguin

Kinguin is a leading global video games marketplace with a mission to enhance gamers' experiences anywhere and anytime. Established in 2013, it is best known for the digital trading platform Kinguin.net. The global video games marketplace, with more than 10 million registered users, offers over 50,000 unique digital products, from video games to computer software and services.

Kinguin is also a major supporter of the esports industry, recognized as one the first large-scale sponsors of esports tournaments, events, and organizations. The company has established two physical esports facilities in Europe. Kinguin Esports Performance Center is one of the most professional and advanced esports training facilities in Europe. Kinguin Esports Lounge is among the most innovative locations for everyone with a passion for gaming.

To learn more about Kinguin visit: www.kinguin.io www.kinguin.net Facebook: www.facebook.com/Kinguin.net Linkedin: pl.linkedin.com/company/kinguinofficial Twitter: twitter.com/kinguinnet

