GLOBAL DOSIMETER MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028

Dosimeters are characterized as devices measuring the external ionizing radiation’s dose uptake.The device is worn by the monitored individual when utilized as a personal dosimeter.



Moreover, it also entails a record of the radiation dosage sustained.

The surging global population and economy and the rapid rates of urbanization are anticipated to generate a significant increase in the demand for energy over the upcoming years. According to the estimations issued by the United Nations (UN), the world population will increase from 7.8 billion to 9.7 billion from 2020 to 2050. The increased electrification of end-uses, such as space cooling, transport, ICT, large appliances, and others, are among the top forces attributed to the rising electricity demand.

Nuclear power plays an important role in terms of supporting industries, vital for the global economy.For instance, nuclear power delivers a stable supply of low-carbon electricity necessary to transition towards industrial processes’ increased electrification.



Hence, the steady requirements from the nuclear power industry essentially fuel the market growth.



The global dosimeter market growth analysis includes studying the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period, mainly owing to the region’s developing healthcare industry as well as the growth trends observed within the diagnostic devices market.



The threat of rivalry across the global dosimeter market is intense due to the rising competition for the market’s share among existing vendors. Firms also invest in upcoming technological advancements, thereby augmenting their portfolio.

Some of the leading players operating in the global market include Landauer, Bertin Instruments, IBA Worldwide, etc.



