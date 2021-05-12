Boskalis Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts resolutions

English Dutch

Papendrecht, 12 May 2021

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) announces that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) adopted the 2020 annual financial statements today. The Meeting discharged the members of the Board of Management for their management as well as the Supervisory Board for their supervision.

Dividend

The Meeting approved the proposed dividend of EUR 0.50 per share in cash. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 14 May, with the dividend being made payable on 24 May.

Appointment of external accountant

The Meeting approved the appointment of KPMG as the company’s auditor as from the 2022 financial year.

All other voting items were also adopted.

Updated Financial Agenda

Note : the publication of the 2021 half-year results has been changed to Tuesday 24 August at 07.00 CET.



2021-2022 FINANCIAL AGENDA 12 May 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 14 May 2021 Ex-dividend date 17 May 2021 Record date for dividend entitlement (after market closes) 24 May 2021 Dividend payment date 24 August 2021 Publication of 2021 half-year results (new date) 12 November 2021 Trading update third quarter 2021 10 March 2022 Publication of 2021 annual results 12 May 2022 Trading update first quarter 2022 12 May 2022 General Meeting of Shareholders 18 August 2022 Publication of 2022 half-year results 11 November 2022 Trading update third quarter 2022

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor relations:

Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer

ir@boskalis.com

Press:

Arno Schikker

press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 700 vessels and floating equipment and 9,600 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com .

