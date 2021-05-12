The food enzymes market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.4%

New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Enzymes Market by Type, Source, Application, Formulation And Region – Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03957373/?utm_source=GNW

Several food & beverage manufacturers have been incorporating food enzymes in the production process to enhance the shelf-life, taste, aroma, and performance of the overall final product. However, the growth of the food enzymes market is inhibited by factors, such as the stringent regulatory framework for the use of food enzymes.

• By type, the proteases segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Proteases are essential enzymes for the digestion of protein and have become significant for use in the food & beverage industry.These enzymes can be obtained from plants, animals, and microorganisms in several conditions, such as high salt concentrations.



Proteases are highly beneficial as it reduces the mixing time, decrease dough consistency and uniformity, regulate the gluten strength in bread and to improve the texture and flavor.

• By source, the microorganism segment is estimated to account for the largest share.



Based on source, the food enzymes market is segmented into microorganism, plant, and animal.The microorganism segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the food enzymes market because of its biochemical properties.



In addition, microbial enzymes are an important source of raw materials for food applications due to their diversity. Most of the manufacturers opt for enzymes from microbial sources as they have the capability to degrade a wide range of complex substrates into more useful energy sources.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The food enzymes market in the Asia Pacific region is increasing largely because of the change in food consumption habits and technological advancements that have resulted in creation of innovative food enzymes to cater to wide range of food applications.Developed markets such as North America and Western Europe are becoming mature, which has led to faster growth in developing markets such as Asia Pacific.



Furthermore, the changing consumer preference in the food & beverage industry has contributed to the growth of the food enzymes market in this region.



The food enzymes market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Value Chain: Supply side – 69% and Demand side – 31%

• By Designation: CXOs - 31%, Managers – 24%, and Executives – 45%

• By Region: North America - 24%, Europe - 29%, Asia Pacific - 32%, South America -12%, Middle East -2% and Africa- 1%



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• DuPont (US)

• Associated British Foods plc (UK)

• DSM (Netherlands)

• Novozymes (US)

• CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S(Denmark)

• Kerry Group (Ireland)

• Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd. (China)

• Biocatalysts Ltd. (UK)

• Puratos Group (Belgium)

• Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (India)

• Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan)

• Enzyme Development Corporation (US)

• ENMEX, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

• Aumgene Biosciences (India)

• Creative Enzymes (US)

• SUNSON Industry Group Co., Ltd (China)

• AUM Enzymes (India)

• Xike Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)

• Antozyme Biotech Pvt Ltd (India)



Research Coverage

This report segments the food enzymes market on the basis of type, source, formulation, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the food enzymes market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the food enzymes market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the food enzymes market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03957373/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________