The global infection control market is projected to reach USD 52.7 billion by 2026 from USD 44.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.4%

Currently, with the surge in cases of COVID-19, there is an increasing focus on personal hygiene and increasing production of medical nonwovens and single-use products, such as face masks and gloves. This, in turn, is expected to propel market growth in the next two years.

On the other hand, concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to limit market growth to some extent in the coming years. This, along with factors such as the high cost of endoscope reprocessing, limited reimbursement in developing countries, and end-user non-compliance with sterilization standards, may hamper the growth of the market.



Based on product & service, the protective barriers segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on products & services, the market is further classified into cleaning & disinfection products, sterilization products & services, endoscope reprocessing products, protective barriers, and other infection control products.The protective barriers market accounted for the largest share of the infection control market in 2020.



The large share of the protective barriers market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of medical nonwovens, such as face masks and surgical drapes & gowns, due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases.



Based on type, the sterilization equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the infection control market is segmented into sterilization equipment, contract sterilization services, and consumables & accessories.In 2020, the sterilization equipment segment accounted for the largest share and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to the growing emphasis on infection control measures and the increasing demand for sterilization technologies, such as radiation sterilization and low-temperature sterilization, in the healthcare industry.



Based on type, the endoscope reprocessing consumables segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on type, the infection control market is segmented into endoscope reprocessing consumables, endoscope reprocessing equipment, and other endoscope reprocessing products.In 2020, the endoscope reprocessing consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing products market.



Endoscope reprocessing consumables are used in large quantities and have a short shelf life. This, coupled with the growing number of endoscopic surgeries due to the increasing burden of chronic diseases, contributes to the large share of this market...



Based on end user, the hospitals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the infection control market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, life science industry, food industry, and other end users (cosmetic industry, dietary supplement manufacturers, the veterinary industry, and other healthcare providers such as long-term care facilities and diagnostic & imaging centers).The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The overall demand for infection control in hospitals is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of HAIs, the increasing number of hospitals and clinics worldwide, and the rising geriatric population (as this population segment is more susceptible to various chronic diseases). The growing volume of surgical procedures performed is also expected to propel market growth.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the infection control market in 2020

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the infection control market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The region’s large share can be attributed to the growing demand for and adoption of sterilization and disinfection products along with services as a result of the rising focus on healthy lifestyles and disease prevention among consumers.



The surge in the geriatric population in the coming years and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for infection control to minimize the prevalence of HAIs, and implementation of favorable government initiatives and stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection are also propelling the infection control market in the region.



Key players in the Infection Control market

The key players operating in the infection control market include Getinge AB (Sweden), STERIS plc. (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), 3M Company (US), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA GROUP (Spain), Sotera Health LLC (US), Ecolab, Inc. (US), Metrex Research Corporation (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (UK), Miele Group (Germany), Melag (Germany), and Pal International (UK).



