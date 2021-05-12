Jodi Dickinson Joins Frontline Education as Chief Human Resources Officer

Malvern, PA, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of school administration software for K-12, today announced that Jodi Dickinson has joined the company’s executive team as Chief Human Resources Officer. Jodi brings over 25 years of progressive HR leadership and expertise in growth, culture and engagement to Frontline.

“As we work to continuously enhance our culture and our company, having a dedicated focus on human resources and employee engagement at the leadership level is key to our success and the success of our team members,” said Mark Gruzin, CEO of Frontline Education. “We are excited to have Jodi as a steward of our core values and a voice for our employees as we support their needs and provide them with the environment and resources necessary to grow and continually enhance the value we bring to our K-12 partners.”

Jodi comes to Frontline from Certara, where she has served as Chief Human Resources Officer since 2019. Prior to Certara, Jodi gained deep HR leadership experience in the education sector. She was SVP of Human Resources at Nobel Learning Communities (now Spring Education), leading all aspects of human resources and people strategies, and held senior HR leadership roles with Aramark Education and Laureate Education.

In addition to her dedicated human resources career, Jodi previously served on the Board of Directors for Penn State Brandywine, CityLit, and Philly SHRM and taught HR Technology Solutions as an Adjunct Professor at Villanova University’s Graduate Human Resource Development program. Jodi holds a B.S. in Psychology from the Pennsylvania State University and an M.S. in Human Resource Development from Villanova University.

“I am thrilled to join such as a collaborative and mission driven organization,” said Jodi Dickinson, new Chief Human Resources Officer for Frontline Education. “Frontline is truly a company that believes in and is dedicated to achieving its vision, mission, and core values. I am honored and excited to join the Frontline Family.”

Jodi’s role as Chief Human Resources Officer for Frontline Education is effective immediately.

