AB INTL GROUP Updates Progress of Movies Releases

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB Intl Group Corp. (OTCQB: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm announces updated progress of its movies and sitcom series.
1, “Love Over the World” is currently screening on cinemas nationwide of China, according to Maoyan’s data its box office is RMB14.87 million (USD$2.31 m) now since Jan 22, 2021. The movie will continue screening.
2,“Our Treasures” the completed film code: 001105302020 have been announced by state authority, currently proceeding on procedure of screening license. The distributor is ready aiming to be screened on cinemas nationwide as soon as received the license.
3, “On the Way” a completed film starring Tik Tok's KOL Tian Xiaoxiao, currently proceeding on procedure of the film approval then apply screening license. ABQQ plans to cooperate with distributors aiming to be screened on cinemas nationwide.
4, “Confusion” a completed film, currently proceeding on procedure of the film approval then apply screening license. ABQQ plans to cooperate with distributors aiming to be screened on cinemas nationwide.
5, “Huafeng”, a completed online movie will be worldwide exclusive released on ABQQ.tv in May 28, 2021.
6, “If Time Could Stop at the Moment When We First Met” the completed sitcom TV series, its first season will be worldwide exclusive released on ABQQ.tv in May 28, 2021.
About AB Intl Group Corp.
AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. We are engaged to acquisition and distribution of movies. The Company has a Patent License to a video synthesis and release system for mobile communications equipment, in which the technology is the subject of a utility model patent in the People's Republic of China. The Company engages highly anticipated video streaming service targeting global multi-billion dollar and growing video streaming industry. The online service will be marketed and distributed in the world under the brand name ABQQ.tv. ABQQ.tv is expected to generate a new and profitable revenue stream immediately following its launch derived from its hybrid subscription and advertising business model.
