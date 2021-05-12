AZFL Announces Return to Market Compliance

MIAMI, FL, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (OTC: “AZFL”) ( azflamerica.com ), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, the certification and sales of carbon credits, and the processing of Industrial Hemp, announced today that effective today, the Company has been reinstated to complete market compliance as a Pink Sheets Information Tier Company. All of the pending financial disclosures have been submitted, reviewed and accepted. The Company ticker is no longer tagged with any flags, having fulfilled all of its current requirements.



Company management also announced that it has received the first batch of laboratory equipment at the headquarters of Green America Labs, the Company’s new subsidiary, located in Dade County, Florida. A second delivery is expected this week to complete the basic configuration. These deliveries include all of the necessary highly specialized equipment to manufacture premium grade hemp derived cannabinoid concentrates. The Company is completing permits to install the equipment that, once operable, will become the first such lab this far south in the USA. AZFL management further announced that it expects to complete the lab soon and to attract the emerging Latin markets. Most of Latin America is in the process of allowing the importation of these products as many countries legalize these products and this activity within their jurisdictions.

As previously reported, Green America Laboratories, a subsidiary of AZFL, has secured a facility in NW Miami-Dade County where the company is building a top-of-the-line hemp derived products lab that is due to begin operations sometime during the next fiscal quarter of 2021. GAL is due to become the largest hemp processor this far south in the USA. GAL is also advanced in the negotiations for opening a second lab facility in the country of Colombia and in joint venture with important entities already licensed by the Colombian Government to produce, manufacture and export high CBD and Delta 8 products derived from hemp in that country.

Mr. Jose Giron, General Manager at Green America Laboratories, stated: “Our project is well underway. GAL can be expected to become one of the most important hemp derived products processors in the South starting this year. Our team is working diligently to complete permits and buildouts that will bring the lab into production soon.”

Giron also stated, “We have begun interviews to hire lab operators and personnel and expect to have appointed all of the necessary positions in time for training that will begin sometime this quarter. We have received the first parts of our equipment configuration from Precision Extractions and feel confident to be installing what is regarded by many as the best solvent based cannabinoid extraction equipment on the market. Please keep up with our coming announcements as management will reveal the advances completed until the lab becomes operational and as the first products manufactured for sale become available.”

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. is a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of Amazonas, Brazil, that include the certification and sale of carbon credits. In 2017, the Company shifted gears to focus on the growing, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.A, for the U.S. and Latin Markets. In 2021, the Company will build an important Hemp Derived Extraction facility in South Florida dedicated to the production of premium bulk cannabinoid extractions derived from Hemp and products that use these extractions as an active ingredient for Human and Animal Health and Wellness.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Amazonas' goal is to become a leader in field of Cannabinoid Extractions serving labs that use these chemicals as a raw material for human and animal consumption in health and beauty products.

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

