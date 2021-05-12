HONG KONG, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI Uses AI Vision Combined with the Black Technology of Holographic Intelligent Driving, Revolutionizes the Field of Unmanned Driving". Is the Internet of Vehicles the next frontier? Maybe it is, maybe not. But we can at least see that both giants and start-ups are pouring into this field. Meanwhile, the technologies you can think of, such as 5G, AI, holographic AR, distributed computing, are also accumulating energy in this field.



What should a smart car look like? In the Hollywood movie "Black Panther", Shuri scans a real car and holographically projects a new car for her own driving. This special scanning device is similar to an upgraded version of the remote controller. She can control the car and see the surroundings while driving. Some of the functions in the movie can be realized in reality. However, functions like "scanning and holographically projecting a drivable car" are obviously too sci-fi for contemporary technology.

"Humans should get out of driving." In 1940, Norman Bell Gates, an industrial interior designer called the "Da Vinci of the 20th Century" by the New York Times, made such an idea that was considered absurd at the time. The Internet of Things defined by the Internet of Everything itself determines the diversity and fragmentation of its scenarios, and AIoT under the integration of artificial intelligence faces more challenges, such as the demand has not yet been finalized, and the product functions and performance continue to change; during the market cultivation period, the volume of a single category is small, and it is difficult to dilute the R&D cost; because the different scenarios have different AI algorithms, each of them does things in its own way.

Holographic imaging without the medium is a real image display technology in the air based on light field reconstruction. This new interactive display technology integrates decoration and practicality. It is completely transparent when there is no image and gives users a brand-new interactive experience. It has become one of the most fashionable product display and marketing methods today.

For example, in the immersive light field video solution released by Google this year, the signal is first captured from a large number of camera arrays, and the light field performance of the displayed content is created through a large neural network, and then stored. And then, a spherical structure with a diameter of 92 cm and 46 cameras is used to capture the surrounding scene from different angles, and the multi-directional perspectives are combined into one perspective, which presents a more stereoscopic image space, and the user can see images with dynamic effects from different angles.

With the advent of the 5G era, the transmission quality of the holographic projection technology picture is better guaranteed due to the ultra-large bandwidth. The millisecond delay, the MEC edge computing, and the unique slicing technology make the display of voice, expression, and action more natural and vivid. WIMI's light field simulation imaging system uses the principle of optical illusion to synthesize the images (people and objects) shot by camera technology in the movie with the main model landscape in the scenery box.

WIMI Hologram Cloud focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

As the development trend of future display technology, holographic technology has been widely regarded as a revolutionary technology since its birth. Compared with traditional display methods, holographic technology allows users to feel the real effect of floating on the screen from all angles. With the interactive function in the air, it is a revolutionary experience visually and tactilely.

Holography is based on digital information technology. WIMI combines with innovative media presentation methods, such as network, holographic IP development, holographic AR game/application development, production, digital film, smartphone, holographic display, AR/virtual reality glasses, holographic theater, air imaging, etc. At the same time, pan-entertainment is in the Internet era, and the phenomenon of connection and integration of cultural products is obvious. Games, literature, animation, film and television, music, and drama no longer develop in isolation, but can collaborate to build a new industry and market ecology. AR holographic technology is a new stage of visual communication design. Its characteristics of unlimited information resources, good interactivity, widespread, high speed and efficiency, entertainment needs, and user stickiness bring huge market development space. As a new means of visual communication, AR holography fully meets the development needs of the pan-entertainment era with rich content, diverse forms of expression, and infectious and shocking performance effects.

WIMI utilizes its strong technical capabilities and infrastructure to provide excellent products and services. WIMI has won the bid for China Mobile and the second phase of the holographic remote interaction of the media cloud platform, and it is redefining China Mobile's communication method through "5G + holographic remote". Recently, with the rapid development of the electronic automobile industry, WIMI's in-vehicle solutions have also reached cooperation with Toyota's electronic company to meet the needs of automotive holographic applications. Besides, the core business of WIMI is holographic AR technology for software engineering, media manufacturing services, cloud, and big data.

WIMI also seems to be catching up closely in the field of lidar. Since the announcement of the patent of the 3D holographic pulse laser processing device for optical holography, many industry application customers have shown strong market demand. Therefore, it is reported that WIMI launches AR-HUD equipment for the automotive field and has added a new automotive laser radar product "WiMi HoloPulse LiDAR" to further expand the company's holographic product portfolio matrix.

Since the birth of automobiles, with the development of smart and connected technologies, automobiles have been upgraded from traditional vehicles to smart sports terminals. The form of human-vehicle interaction, from the cold central control console to the Internet of Vehicles, to the evolution of media-free and image spatialization in the 5G era, is a disruptive change and a historic leap. The new aerial holographic imaging "Species" will also change the industry and our lives. WIMI owns the core patents of smart holograms and the unique 4654 holographic AR copyright IP, which has exclusive advantages in possession.

The development of science and technology is always changing with each passing day. Ten years ago, we could not imagine that the automobile field is so convenient, and the functions of automobile science and technology are so rich and diverse. Therefore, the future is always worth looking forward to!

