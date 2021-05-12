NEXT SUPER STOCKS on The Move: FansUnite, Reliq Health Tech, Hapbee, and Tetra Bio-Pharma

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting the latest CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor “LiveChats” on social media streams. Over 190,000 investors have participated in Wall Street Reporter’s livestream events in the past 30 days.



Reliq Health Technologies (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “2021 is Breakout Year for Our Telehealth Platform”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) CEO, Lisa Crossley explained how the company’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform is now at an inflection point - with three significant new contracts announced, just in the past 30 days - and on path to $100 million revenues by 2024 (which could give RQHTF a valuation of $1 billion+ based on current peer group valuations).

Reliq’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

May 6 - RQHTF signs four new Skilled Nursing Facility clients in the Southern United States, and is expanding its Care Management team in response to significant demand for the Company’s Care Management Services. Using RQHTF’s iUGO Care platform, SNFs can provide discharged patients with Transitional Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Annual Wellness Visits and other services aimed at preventing readmissions and proactively managing chronic conditions to improve health outcomes. These services create new, high margin revenue streams for Skilled Nursing Facilities while also improving patient satisfaction, and help SNFs avoid significant financial penalties assessed by Medicare and Medicaid for preventable readmissions.

April 21 - RQHTF signs contracts with two US Nephrology practices to use Reliq’s proprietary iUGO Care platform to monitor Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients.

April 13 - RQHTF signed two new contracts with Orthopedic Practices in Texas, leveraging its iUGO Care platform to enable Orthopedic Specialists to manage their chronic orthopedic and post-operative patients at home.

March 16 - RQHTF announces new contract with a physician practice in Florida that provides clinical services to over 25 Skilled Nursing Facilities across Florida.

FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) “Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth in iGaming, E-Sports, Online Sports Betting”

In their latest presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) CEO Scott Burton, and President Darius Eghdami explained how FUNFF’s latest distribution deal with an online casino games aggregator, sets the stage for exponential revenue growth opportunities. In the next 12 months, FUNFF plans to expand its current line from three games to twelve - while adding multiple aggregators for each game - reaching millions of new online casino customers worldwide. With each game generating as much as $500,000 in revenue per month for FUNFF - per online casino - and the potential to be in hundreds of online casinos - these numbers can quickly add up.

May 12 - FUNFF has entered a brand partnership with Cash Live Inc. to launch FansUnite branded live games on the Cash Live mobile app. FansUnite has a minority interest in Cash Live, a tech start-up that offers a new popular poker and social casino game show platform. Cash Live is a free-to-play gaming app that is designed for mobile devices and features daily live-streamed poker game shows paying out real cash to its winners. The first branded FansUnite game will be available on Wednesday, May 12th at 6:00 pm PT and will play down to a winner in under 20 minutes. The Cash Live mobile app can be downloaded in the App Store: https://cashlivepoker.page.link/FansUnite

April 14 - FUNNF reports record $28.3M in betting volume and a 136% increase in revenue for it’s McBookie subsidiary in Q1 2021, compared to same period last year.

Hapbee Technologies (OTC: HAPBF) (TSX.V: HAPB) CEO Scott Donnell: ”Tech That Lets You Choose How you Feel = Billion Dollar Market Opportunity”

One of the most unique companies to present at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream events in recent years, is Hapbee Technologies (OTC: HAPBF) (CSE: HAPB) which markets wearable tech that lets you choose “feelings on demand”. The patented technology uses low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy. HAPBF is developing new “feeling signals” regularly which are available on a subscription basis through its mobile app.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, Hapbee CEO Scott Donnell explains how Hapbee’s technology platform addresses untapped multi-billion dollar market opportunities which include mental health, sleep, and fitness, among other aspects of our daily lives which are impacted by feelings. Scott also shares HAPBF’s unique D2C e-commerce strategy which is based on proven systems of today’s most successful billion-dollar D2C fitness, health and lifestyle brands. Hapbee is rapidly being embraced by influencers in fitness/wellness, “biohackers”, and high-performance executives who want to perform and feel their best. HAPBF unique technology positions it at the forefront of the fast growing $32 billion wearable tech market.

Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) (TSX: TBP) CEO, Dr. Guy Chamberland: “Expecting to Launch 3 New Cannabinoid-Derived Drugs in 2022 - Addressing $200 Billion Market Opportunities”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Tetra BioPharma (OTC: TBPMF) CEO, Dr. Guy Chamberland shared TBPMF’s advanced pipeline of cannabinoid derived drugs targeting $200 billion addressable market opportunities including pain, inflammation, oncology, and sepsis.

TBPMF boasts one of the most advanced pipelines of Cannabinoid-derived medicines, supported by the urgent need for non-opioid alternatives to treat pain and inflammation. Significantly, TBPMF’s portfolio of IP and patents is spearheaded by a team experienced at bringing new drugs to market.

TBPMF now has 3 drugs in the advanced clinical stages, which it expects to bring to market in 2022: Quixleef targeting pain management, a $58 billion market opportunity, ARDS-003 immunomodulator which is a $132 billion market opportunity, and PPP-003 for ophthalmic inflammation indication - a $31 billion market.

Compelling for investors, TBMPF has multiple near-term catalysts in place, and with a current valuation of about $50 million, TBPMF is trading at a just a small fraction of its peer group in the biotech space, with similar pipelines.

May 11 - TBPMF announces acceleration of a revolutionary Phase 2 clinical trial, PLENITUDE©, to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the investigational cannabis medicine, QIXLEEF™, for use in managing uncontrolled pain in patients with advanced cancer.

May 6 - TBPMF announces start of REBORN1© clinical trial. This trial is designed to evaluate the effect of the Company's inhaled proprietary drug formulation, QIXLEEF™, against immediate release oral morphine sulfate on onset of pain relief in people living with cancer. QIXLEEF™ is a botanical drug product with a "fixed ratio" of THC and CBD and is inhaled through a Class 2 medical device vaporizer. REBORN1© is being conducted in the United States in collaboration with the Hassman Research Institute, a clinical research organization, who will enroll twenty adults living with breakthrough cancer pain (BTcP) and currently taking stable opioid treatment for breakthrough pain. This innovative Phase 2 pilot, proof-of-concept open-label crossover comparison study will assess whether inhaled QIXLEEF™ will control BTcP faster than immediate-release morphine sulfate tablets.

May 5 - TBPMF signs C$46 Million deal with DanCann Pharma A/S for the exclusive distribution of Reduvo™ Adversa®, QIXLEEF™ and ENJOUCA™ in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Germany. Subject to registration with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), DanCann Pharma will handle the exclusive sales and distribution in the Nordics and Germany for Reduvo™ Adversa® and QIXLEEF™, a botanical cannabinoid-derived medicine, as well as Tetra's medicinal cannabis product ENJOUCA™. The Agreement encompasses a sum of upfront and milestone payments of up to $1,5M CAD, and expected cumulative royalties in excess of $46M CAD on DanCann's cumulative sales for Reduvo™ Adversa®, QIXLEEF™ and ENJOUCA™ from 2021 to 2028.

