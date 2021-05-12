Mike Morse Law Firm's Podcast Continues to Offer Free Legal Education to Empower Citizens to Know Their Rights

DETROIT, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Morse Law Firm is the largest personal injury law firm in Detroit, Michigan, trusted by over 25,000 clients who were in need of personal injury services. Founded by Mike Morse in 1995, the law firm has successfully helped collect over $1 billion for victims of auto, truck, motorcycle, and other personal injury accidents.



Mike Morse Law Firm has over 150 legal professionals, 40 of which are top accident personal injury lawyers in Michigan who have extensive knowledge and experience in dealing with personal injury cases.

The legal experts from Mike Morse Law Firm handle all types of cases, from car accidents to birth injuries, dog bites, nursing home negligence, police misconduct, slip and fall accidents, social security disability, and many others.

But now, the law firm and the man behind it want to give even more to Detroit’s community and to people around the world: legal education. Legal education is the only way people can be empowered to fight for their rights. To help people know that they have the right to receive compensation should they get hurt due to someone else’s negligence.

Launched in November of 2019, Open Mike podcast has been a valuable resource to those who want to learn their rights and educate themselves on important topics pertaining to the legal system. The podcast has released over 100 episodes, and Mike Morse isn’t planning to stop anytime soon.

Legal Education Is More Important Than Ever, and Mike Morse Understands This

Knowing your legal and constitutional rights is of utmost importance. It is the only way to protect yourself from injustices. Mike Morse understands this and is using his legal knowledge to help others. Mike started the Open Mike podcast to educate people on their rights and to bring important issues to the forefront. There are many things everyday people don’t know about the legal system, but help from an experienced attorney could help guide them through a very complicated process. For example, there’s often a misconception that legal services cost vast amounts of money, which is why many people may choose not to ask for help in fear of the fees they will have to pay for legal services. However, very few people know about the “no win, no fee” option, which means that clients only have to pay for the legal services if their case is won. Mike Morse Law Firm offers these benefits to clients by working on a contingency fee basis.

People who don’t work in the legal field oftentimes don’t know their rights or what to do immediately after an accident happens. Mike Morse’s podcast aims to educate people about this topic as well how the process of claiming compensation works and how a personal injury attorney can help.

In Mike’s podcast, you’ll find interviews with all types of guests: doctors, athletes, attorneys, celebrities, politicians, and exonerees. Mike’s interview with exoneree Aaron Salter, who spent 15 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit in episode 32, gave the podcast a new direction, which is to bring to light the wrongs of the criminal justice system that can affect real people.

Mike Morse plans to keep helping people fight for the justice they deserve whether it’s big insurance companies trying to escape from paying people who are injured or fighting to correct the flaws in our justice system.

Mike Morse Law Firm Gives More Than Legal Education

In addition to providing legal advice on his podcast, Mike’s law firm, Mike Morse Law Firm, also gives back to the community in many other ways. From providing meals to healthcare workers to donating nearly 200,000 backpacks full of school supplies to Detroit area students, Mike Morse and his team believe that giving back to the community is the best way to make the world a better place for everyone.

