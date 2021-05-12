The global silicon fabrics market size is projected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2021 to USD 5.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% between 2021 and 2026

New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silicone Fabrics Market by Base Fabric, Application, End-Use And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06071665/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, the increasing demand for superior quality, high performance, and durable fabrics in consumer good manufacturing are expected to offer opportunities for Silicone fabrics manufacturers.



Fiberglass segment is projected to maintain ascendency during the forecast period.

In terms of volume, the fiberglass segment dominates the global silicon fabrics market. Compared to the other base fabric, fiberglass offer cost advantage, high performance, a strong resistance to water, heat, and UV due to which it is widely used in the protective clothing, conveyor belt, and other industries.



Industrial fabric segment projected to lead the silicon fabrics market from 2021 to 2026

Industrial Fabric segment is the largest and steady-growing end–use industry.This is mainly attributed to the stringent government regulations, increasing investment on manufacturing sector, and increasing adoption in upholstery and furniture application across the globe, among others, which support the growth of the market.



It is used across several industrial applications such as conveyor belts, insulation, gaskets, hoses, and heat shield, among other.



APAC projected to account for the largest share of the global silicon fabrics market during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to have the largest share in the global Silicone fabrics market, in terms of both value and volume, from 2021 to 2026.The APAC Silicone fabrics market is driven by the thriving demand from the manufacturing industry, automotive, and fabrication industry.



APAC Silicone fabrics market has been witnessing consistent growth due to the increasing automotive as well as airbag production in region, growth of the manufacturing sector, and double-digit growth of healthcare and medical sector.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the silicon fabrics market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 40%

• By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 20%, and Others: 60%

• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 15%, Asia Pacific: 40%, and Rest of World: 5%



The global silicon fabrics market comprises major manufacturers such as Elkem (US), 3M Company (US), Auburn Manufacturing Inc. (US), Nott Company( US), Mid-Mountain Materials, Inc (US), Newtex Industries, Inc (US), Precision Coating & Coated Fabrics (US) Trelleborg AB (Sweden), COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN S.A. (France), and Serge Ferrari Group (France).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the silicon fabrics market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on base fabric, application, end-use, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the silicon fabrics market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall silicon fabrics market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06071665/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________