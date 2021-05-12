The global Tube packaging market is estimated to be USD 9.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2026

New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tube Packaging Market by Type, Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04753177/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of global flexible packaging industry is driving the tube packaging market.



Laminated tube is expected to be the fastest growing type in the Tube packaging market during the forecast period.

Laminated tube is the fastest-growing type segment in the Tube packaging market.This segment is witnessing growth due to the advantages of laminated tubes such as ease of portability & handling, shape retention, and flexibility.



It accounted for a share of about 48.5% of the Tube packaging market, in terms of value, in 2020.



Cosmetics is expected to be the fastest growing application in the Tube packaging market during the forecast period.

Cosmetics is the fastest-growing application segment in the Tube packaging market.Improved standards of living, coupled with the rising disposable income of the working middle-class population in emerging economies, is expected to propel the market in the cosmetics segment.



It accounted for a share of about 20.3% of the Tube packaging market, in terms of value, in 2020.



APAC is the largest market for Tube packaging

APAC is the largest and market of tube packaging , with China being the major emerging market.The market in the region is growing because of the increase in demand for small and innovative packs for cosmetics and oral care applications in this region.



China had the highest consumption of tube packaging . It accounted for a share of about 39.0% of the Tube packaging market, in terms of value, in 2020.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3- 15%

• By Designation- C Level- 21%, Directors – 23%, and Others - 56%

• By Region- North America- 45%, Europe- 27%, Asia Pacific- 15%, Middle East – 6%, and South America - 7%



The Tube packaging market comprises major solution providers, such as Amcor (Switzerland), Albea Group (France), Essel Propack Limited (India), Hoffman Neopack AG (Switzerland), and Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Tube packaging market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



