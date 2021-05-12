New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Generator Sales Market by Type, Application, Power Rating, Sales Channel, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04754725/?utm_source=GNW

The main driver of the generator sales market is the rising demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply from end-users and increased demand for IT infrastructure management. Rising adoption of energy storage technologies can act as a restraint for the generator sales market.



The industrial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Based on the end-users of generators, the industrial end-user segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market from 2019 to 2024.The segment includes the utility/power generation, oil & gas, and other industries such as mining, marine, chemicals, military, and manufacturing.



Growth of the industrial sector in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa is expected to drive the generator sales market.



Indirect Sales Channel are expected to emerge as the largest segment based on sales channel

Indirect sales channel such as OEMs, third-party service providers, procure generators and equipment from manufacturers and provide services to different end users.With most generators used for standby power, it is important that they are in working condition when needed, primarily during a power cut.



Owing to which distribution/sales network and service play the most important role in the customer’s decision-making process. Thus, indirect sales channel expected to emerge as the largest growing market.



Asia Pacific: The largest generator sales market

Asia Pacific is currently the largest generators sales market, followed by North America and the Middle East & Africa.China accounted for the maximum share of the Asia Pacific market in 2018.



India is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.Growth of the industrial and commercial sectors in countries such as China, India, South Korea, Bangladesh, and Taiwan is expected to drive the Asia Pacific generator sales market.



Countries such as China and India are focusing on oil & gas production activities to reduce oil dependency, which is expected to create demand for generator sets in the oil & gas sector.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 60%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3- 15%

• By Designation: C-Level- 35%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 40%



By Region: North America- 15%, Asia Pacific- 60%, Europe- 10%, the Middle East & Africa- 10%, and South America- 5%

Note: Others includes product engineers, product specialists, and engineering leads.

Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenues as of 2017. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million

The leading players in the generator sales market include Caterpillar (US), Cummins (US), Rolls-Royce (UK), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and Generac (US).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global generator sales market, by fuel type, application, power rating, end-user, sales channel and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.



These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the generator sales market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for generator sales, which would help equipment manufacturers review the growth in demand.

2. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.

