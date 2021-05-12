ProSearch Named RelativityOne Services Partner

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, and Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, announce today that ProSearch has once again been designated a RelativityOne Services Partner, as a result of demonstrated success and expertise helping clients realize positive business outcomes using Relativity’s SaaS solutions.



ProSearch has more than 15 years of experience building, extending and customizing solutions in forensics, data processing and document review. As a RelativityOne Services Partner, ProSearch is applying its knowledge of enterprise-level discovery to accelerate SaaS implementation and matter migration to maximize clients’ return on investment—sharing best practices for data management, processing and hosting by leveraging its technical, administrative and practical user experience.

ProSearch employs the extensive feature set of RelativityOne to quickly configure technology-enabled solutions and optimize workflows, and ProSearch further extends the SaaS offering with third-party and custom tool integrations.

“We approach discovery as a business process that can be measured, managed and improved,” says Julia Hasenzahl, ProSearch CEO. “We have worked with corporate clients to build enterprise-level discovery solutions for more than a decade and are excited to work with Relativity’s SaaS offering—it creates the foundation for a cloud-based enterprise solution. We appreciate the open and extensible design of the RelativityOne platform, and clients appreciate our depth of experience in integrating third-party tools and developing custom applications. Our RelativityOne Services Partner clients truly maximize the value of their investments in RelativityOne.”

“ProSearch has been a valued Relativity partner for over a decade, consistently expanding the depth and breadth of services and support and helping many organizations address their eDiscovery and investigation needs,” says James Zinn, director of commercial partnerships at Relativity. “We look forward to continuing to build our strong relationship with ProSearch and to many more successful engagements helping organizations confidently move to the cloud with RelativityOne.”

As a RelativityOne Services Partner, ProSearch helps clients by leveraging its ProSearch Enterprise to offer managed platform, support and services in the ProSearch tenancy or in a client’s own tenancy. ProSearch works with clients’ internal resources and professional services providers to create an integrated solution to meet their operational and business goals.

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet eDiscovery, fraud investigation, compliance and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence that transforms its discovery processes. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Our platform is used by more than 13,000 organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations and compliance operations with SaaS platform RelativityOne and Relativity Trace. Relativity has users in 49+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice and 199 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago’s Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for ProSearch

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651-552-7753