Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Rekonen-Fleischer
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rekonen-Fleischer, Päivi
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Efecte Plc
LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20210511123130_45
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-11
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000282868
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 519 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 519 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Further inquiries:
Taru Mäkinen
CFO
Efecte Plc
taru.makinen@efecte.com
+358 40 507 1085
Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210
Efecte Plc
Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.