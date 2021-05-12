Sunwing returns to Windsor this winter with convenient weekly flights to popular Cuban destinations

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents of Windsor and the southwestern Ontario region will be able to return to paradise with ease this winter with Sunwing. The tour operator has announced they will be returning to Windsor International Airport for the 2021/2022 season with weekly flight service to the popular vacation destinations of Varadero and Cayo Santa Maria in Cuba. Flights will begin in December 2021 and operate until mid-April 2022.



“Our service from Windsor International Airport has been consistently well received and we’re looking forward to returning for the 2021/2022 winter season,” commented Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “Our regional gateways including Windsor are at the forefront of our operations and we’re excited to be offering residents convenient departures from their local airport under our wing.”

The flight schedule from Windsor will be as follows:

Between Windsor and Cayo Santa Maria, Tuesdays from December 14, 2021, until April 5, 2022

Between Windsor and Varadero, Thursdays from December 16, 2021, until April 14, 2022

“We are looking forward to welcoming Sunwing back to Windsor International Airport,” said Mark Galvin, CEO of Windsor Airport. “Sunwing provides convenient vacation destinations at a time when rest and relaxation are much needed.”

Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor and the Chair of the YGB Board of Directors, also celebrated the news. “Sunwing is an important partner for YQG and the Windsor-Essex region. We are happy that Sunwing is returning to provide amazing vacation experiences right from our doorstep.”

Travellers can choose from a range of vacation packages for every budget in Cuba. Sun-seekers can kick back and relax on Varadero’s world-famous shores at Grand Memories Varadero, with plenty of resort-offered water sports on the white-sand beach. Those planning an adults only retreat may choose to stay at Royalton Cayo Santa Maria, offering sophisticated getaways for vacationers aged 18+ with convenient amenities and top-notch butler service.

Residents of southwestern Ontario can book with peace of mind during the tour operator’s extended Freedom 21/22 Sale. From now until May 31, 2021, travellers can receive up to $1,000 in value on select vacation packages and enjoy flexible booking options with the freedom to change or cancel their plans with ease. Customers can also rest assured that the highest Canadian standards are in place throughout their entire vacation experience with the Safe with Sunwing commitment, created under the advisement of global healthcare leader Medcan.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

https://www.facebook.com/SunwingVacations

https://twitter.com/SunwingVacay

https://www.instagram.com/sunwingvacations

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzjZ-lcuaqBQH7Sq0u3ru7A

For more information:

Melanie Anne Filipp

Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Sunwing Travel Group

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50ae3e70-6059-4098-9259-84416da1c5cd