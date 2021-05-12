Webinar: Modernizing Legacy Enterprise Applications for a Zero Trust World by System Soft Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The webinar—“Modernizing Legacy Enterprise Applications for a Zero Trust World”—prepares business and IT leaders how to save costs, unify access controls in a simple dashboard, centralize identity and controls, strengthen security, reduce website exposure and achieve high performance at scale in an environment where their organization’s cloud services are integrated with legacy applications.



During this webinar—hosted in conjunction with F5 Networks, which specializes in application delivery networking and application security, System Soft and F5 will demonstrate the F5 BIG-IP Access Policy Manager (APM) and provide practical recommendations and techniques to help organizations secure complex hybrid cloud platforms.

"As our clients and their customers consume more cloud services integrated with legacy apps, there’s a vital need for a unified cloud identity model and better security,” said Don Bilbrey, Senior Cloud Architect at System Soft Technologies and webinar presenter. “Organizations can deal more with expanded attacks from remote workforces, more security breaches jeopardizing customer privacy and data, and broader use of complex architectures based on hybrid environments, integrating cloud with legacy applications and data. This webinar will show how all this can be solved through simplifying logins with Security Assertion Markup Language.”

Join Bilbrey and F5 Networks Engagement Consultant Lee Markham and Solutions Architect, Emerging Solutions Greg Coward to learn through case studies about top performing companies securing their legacy applications with SAML to overcome these challenges:

Centralizing identity and access control with application-aware policies.

Unifying access controls in one simple dashboard.

Saving costs by reducing multi-tier proxies.

Strengthening security via comprehensive endpoint posture and automated penetration testing.

Reducing website exposure with intelligent Forcepoint technology.

Achieving high performance at scale.

For more details and to join the webinar, please register here.

What: Modernizing Legacy Enterprise Applications for a Zero Trust World

Panel: Don Bilbrey, Senior Cloud Architect, SSTech, and Lee Markham, Engagement Consultant and Greg Coward, Solutions Architect, Emerging Solutions, both at F5 Networks

When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 20, 2021

Where: Register here to receive a link to the webinar.