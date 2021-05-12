APOLAN Adds New Member Companies to Further Drive the Education and Adoption of Fiber-Based Networks

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN), the non-profit organization advocating for the education and global adoption for Passive Optical Local Area Networks (POL), today announced two new members joining the Association, Edge Power Solutions and UberData Networks. These members join the high-profile list of IT vendors, manufacturers, distributors, system integrators and consultants that are actively involved in driving the global education and adoption of POL.



“The POL market is experiencing impressive growth aided by the addition of new market players, innovative product development and an increased global awareness of fiber-based networks,” said Rich Labonski, Enterprise Sales Executive at DZS and APOLAN Chairman. “With the added energy our new members bring, APOLAN can further reach stakeholders charged with delivering smarter and more sustainable networks by showcasing the numerous benefits of POL for today and tomorrow’s demanding connectivity needs.”

APOLAN membership allows companies a voice in shaping the advocacy, education, market adoption and best practices for POL. Members receive access to Association resources, the ability to extend their reach with target audiences and the opportunity to share content with the POL network and ICT industry. APOLAN companies work together to deliver non-partisan information to current and potential customers, while leveraging an aligned vendor message for higher quality engagement that drives business value.

The new APOLAN member companies joining an already impressive list of industry influencers are:

Edge Power Solutions : EPS provides remote power supplies specific to the POL industry and emerging technologies such as DAS, Security and LED Lighting. Edge Power Solutions’ traditional and intelligent​ Power Distribution Units (PDU) are available in 8, 16 and 32 output units and provide optional integrated fiber optic splitters, remote monitoring and control as well as output coupling capability. EPS products offer deployment flexibility, ease of installation and competitive pricing. All EPS products are produced in Melbourne, Fla. and meet “Made in the USA” and TAA requirements.

UberData Networks : UberData Networks is a full-service system integrator for customized POL solutions with more than 20 years' experience designing passive optical networks (PON). The company offers turnkey Passive Optical LAN network solutions integrating the latest Wi-Fi 6, Security, Access Control, LED Lighting and Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and IoT technologies into fiber optic networks. UberData’s services and extended partner network ensures technology needs are surpassed beyond today's expectations.

A complete list of APOLAN member companies can be found here. For more information, or to apply for membership, visit http://apolanglobal.org/membership/.