Result of AGM

Dublin, IRELAND

12 May 2021

Irish Continental Group plc

Result of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”)

At the AGM of Irish Continental Group plc held today, Wednesday 12 May 2021, all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.

In compliance with health authority guidance the AGM was held with minimum attendance to ensure social distancing protocols were adhered to and the Company would like to thank shareholders for their forbearance in not attending today’s AGM. Shareholders were requested to appoint the chair of the meeting as their proxy to ensure their votes were included in the poll.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting published and circulated to shareholders on 15 April 2021 and which is available on the Company’s website www.icg.ie .

The table below sets out the results of the poll on each resolution.


 RESOLUTIONFor AgainstTotal VotesWithheld
  Number%Number%NumberNumber
        
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING      
1
To receive and consider the 2020 financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditor thereon and a review of the affairs of the Company		87,171,309100.00%00.00%87,171,30910,200
        
2.aTo re-appoint John B. McGuckian as a director80,617,00692.47%6,564,5037.53%87,181,5090
2.bTo re-appoint Eamonn Rothwell as a director80,843,08492.73%6,338,4257.27%87,181,5090
2.cTo re-appoint David Ledwidge as a director81,978,31994.04%5,199,7505.96%87,178,0693,440
2.dTo re-appoint Brian O’Kelly as a director74,015,68392.51%5,996,0337.49%80,011,7197,169,793
2.eTo re-appoint John Sheehan as a director81,247,31093.20%5,930,7596.80%87,178,0693,440
2.fTo re-appoint Lesley Williams as a director87,175,06999.99%3,0000.01%87,178,0693,440
        
3To approve the appointment of KPMG as statutory auditor of the Company87,135,16999.95%40,9000.05%87,176,0692,000
        
4To authorise the directors to fix the auditors remuneration for the year ended 31 December 202187,129,40999.95%41,9000.05%87,171,30910,200
        
5To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee for the year ended 31 December 2020 (as an advisory resolution) 79,330,32799.16%671,8960.84%80,002,2237,179,286
        
6To receive and consider the Remuneration Policy (as an advisory resolution)69,515,74787.03%10,362,65712.97%79,878,4047,303,105
        
7General authority to allot relevant securities80,633,39892.49%6,548,1117.51%87,181,5090
        
8To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in specified circumstances for up to 5% of issued share capital81,517,39399.39%500,6060.61%82,017,9995,163,510
        
9To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions for up to an additional 5% of issued share capital in connection with specified transactions81,476,78799.34%541,2120.66%82,017,9995,163,510
        
10To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares86,704,17399.45%477,3360.55%87,181,5090
        
11To authorise the Company to re-allot treasury shares86,752,33399.52%418,9760.48%87,171,30910,200
        
12Authority to convene certain general meetings on 14 days notice85,710,27198.32%1,468,4881.68%87,178,7592,750

Resolutions 1 to 7 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 8 to 12 were proposed as special resolutions. Votes withheld are not a vote in law and are not considered in counting the total votes for and against.

Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the Irish Stock Exchange and the UK National Storage Mechanism. These will shortly be available for inspection at Companies Announcements Office, Euronext Dublin, The Exchange, Foster Place, Dublin 2, and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Tom Corcoran

Company Secretary