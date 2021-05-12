The Global Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 1.89 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period

New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market 2021-2025 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06070334/?utm_source=GNW

89 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. Our report on law enforcement personal protective equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards, risks of physical injuries to law enforcement workers, and stringent occupational safety regulations. In addition, the increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The law enforcement personal protective equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The law enforcement personal protective equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Protective clothing

• Hand protection

• Respiratory protection

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing distribution through omnichannel distribution as one of the prime reasons driving the law enforcement personal protective equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, technical advances, and focus on providing anti-microbial technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on law enforcement personal protective equipment market covers the following areas:

• Law enforcement personal protective equipment market sizing

• Law enforcement personal protective equipment market forecast

• Law enforcement personal protective equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading law enforcement personal protective equipment market vendors that include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., ArmorSource LLC, Avon Rubber Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., Safariland LLC, Sioen Industries NV, and XION Protective Gear. Also, the law enforcement personal protective equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

