ProcessUnity Enhances Third-Party Risk Management Programs with EcoVadis Sustainability Ratings

CONCORD, Mass., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity , a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today launched ProcessUnity Vendor ESG Intelligence (VEI) powered by EcoVadis . The newest addition to the ProcessUnity Vendor Intelligence Suite integrates EcoVadis’ ratings and scorecard content into the ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management platform to provide actionable insights on environmental, social and ethical risks during initial vendor onboarding and post-contract due diligence.



“ESG-related risk is an emerging concern for many organizations – one that requires greater insight into a vendor’s environmental and social practices to ensure compliance with evolving regional and global regulations,” said Todd Boehler, Senior Vice President of Strategy at ProcessUnity. “With the combination of EcoVadis’ sustainability ratings and ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management, organizations can be certain they are getting a wholistic view of ESG compliance within their vendor population.”

EcoVadis’ sustainability ratings evaluate vendors across seven key management indicators and 21 sustainability criteria in four key themes – environment; labor and human rights; ethics; and sustainable procurement. Using a pre-built connector, ProcessUnity VEI seamlessly integrates EcoVadis’ ratings into its vendor risk management automation platform to streamline vendor risk review processes pre- and post-contract. By incorporating visibility, sustainability performance and supply chain benchmarking, ProcessUnity VEI helps third-party risk teams reduce external risk throughout the vendor lifecycle.

“Many companies are under tremendous pressure to improve upon their transparency and sustainability practices,” said Daniel Perry, Global Alliances Director at EcoVadis. “By integrating EcoVadis’ ratings, ProcessUnity is helping mutual customers identify risks, improve their performance and work toward a more sustainable future.”

To learn more about ProcessUnity Vendor ESG Intelligence, visit https://www.processunity.com/vendor-esg-intelligence-powered-by-ecovadis/

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.processunity.com/ , Twitter or LinkedIn.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis’ easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, L’Oréal, Subway, Nestlé, Salesforce, Michelin and BASF are among the more than 75,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.