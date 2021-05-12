COBB GALLERIA CENTRE WELCOMES BACK ANNUAL SHOWS TO THRIVING MARKETS

Atlanta, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobb Galleria Centre is poised to host its two biggest consumer shows of the year with the upcoming return of the Atlanta Home Show and the BLADE Show. The Centre has safely hosted 64 live events since reopening in July 2020.

After a year-long pandemic hiatus, the Atlanta Home Show returns for its spring edition, May 21-23, and the BLADE Show will celebrate its 40th Anniversary as the world’s largest knife show, June 4-6.

“We value the decades-long partnership with the Atlanta Home Show and the BLADE Show,” said Michele Swann, General Manager & CEO of the Cobb Galleria Centre. “Their confidence in the convention center team enables us to work closely with show management by implementing our Galleria Safety First guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all exhibitors and attendees.”

The highly anticipated Atlanta Home Show comes back to the market amid a home improvement boom –home-related projects are up nearly 58 percent over last year, according to Houzz – and many consumers are eager to spend fresh stimulus monies on upgrades and renovations. According to Show Manager Mark Levine, exhibitors and show staff have witnessed pent-up demand from consumers who have been sheltering in place inside their homes and focusing on improvements there in higher numbers.

The show features a 4,000-square-foot Landscapers Lane, an outdoor living Pinterest board guests can walk through and see, touch and smell plants, trees, outdoor kitchens, fire pits, water features and more. Additionally, the show includes local and regional experts on home improvement and local, trusted exhibitors with the latest products and services.

To recognize the efforts of local frontline heroes during the pandemic, the show celebrates Hero Day on Friday, May 21. All active military personnel, veterans, teachers and frontline workers including fire, police, & healthcare workers receive complimentary admission with valid ID (offer only with ID, and only on Friday). Sponsored by Georgia Furniture Mart.

Friday is also Trade Professionals Day, sponsored by the Better Business Bureau. Guests from the home building and renovating industries or members of affiliated associations will receive complimentary admission with valid ID (business cards, association membership cards and Employee ID). Seniors are celebrated every day of the show, with complimentary admission for those 65 and older.

Just two weeks later, Cobb Galleria Centre welcomes the highly popular BLADE Show – the place to see, handle and buy the latest factory and custom knives, meet the world’s most famous knife makers, experience action-packed knife demonstrations, and much more.

Nearly 900 exhibitor booths and tables

BLADE University classes

BLADE Magazine Knife of the Year Awards®

Custom knife judging competition

Participants will delve deep into the world of knives by attending BLADE University classes, which offer insightful opportunities to learn from industry authorities in a classroom or outdoor setting. Knifemaker Travis Wuertz will teach how to grind a knife blade. Survivalist Joe Flowers will educate on how to use bushcraft knives in the wild. R.J. Martin and Work Sharp will show how to sharpen any and all knives. Many other classes will be offered as well.

More Information and Tickets

Tickets purchased for the cancelled 2020 spring Atlanta Home Show are valid for this year’s show and will be honored at the show. Show hours are Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children under 12. Advance $8 tickets are available at atlantahomeshow.mpetickets.com.

The BLADE Show exhibition will open Friday, June 4, from 12 to 6 p.m. Show hours continue Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online to avoid long lines. Additional Show hours can be found by visiting the BLADE Show website at bladeshow.com.

More information on Cobb Galleria Centre’s Safety First protocols can be found at cobbgalleria.com/reopening.

About Cobb Galleria Centre

The Cobb Galleria Centre is located in the beautifully landscaped 88-acre Galleria complex in prestigious northwest Atlanta. Cobb Galleria Centre is Atlanta’s premier convention facility with

320,000 square feet of event space, four exhibition halls, 20 meeting rooms, four executive boardrooms and a grand ballroom. Cobb Galleria Centre had 175,000 visitors to 214 events in 2020, resulting in an overall economic impact of $70 million. For more information, visit cobbgalleria.com and follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/CobbGalleria, on Twitter at @CobbGalleria and on Instagram at instagram.com/cobbgalleria/.

# # #

