The Global Unified Communication and Collaboration Market is expected to grow by $ 169.82 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 35% during the forecast period

82 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 35% during the forecast period. Our report on unified communication and collaboration market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for video and voice conferencing and increasing internet penetration. In addition, the growing demand for video and voice conferencing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The unified communication and collaboration market analysis includes end-user segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.



The unified communication and collaboration market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Enterprise

• Government



By Application

• Enterprise collaboration

• Enterprise telephony

• Contact center



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for WebRTC-enabled devicesas one of the prime reasons driving the unified communication and collaboration market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on unified communication and collaboration market covers the following areas:

• Unified communication and collaboration market sizing

• Unified communication and collaboration market forecast

• Unified communication and collaboration market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading unified communication and collaboration market vendors that include 8x8 Inc., ALE International, Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., RingCentral Inc., and Star2Star Communications. Also, the unified communication and collaboration market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



