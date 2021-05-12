Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announces Virtual Meeting Format for 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

LIMERICK, Pa., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) announced a virtual-only Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”). Chairman Joseph Major stated, “Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and for the safety and well-being of our stockholders, employees, and their families, the Victory Bancorp, Inc. will hold its Annual Meeting in a virtual meeting format only.” The Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).



Online registration is open at www.cstproxy.com/victorybank/2021

Annual Meeting Microsite (information, webcast, and replay):

www.cstproxy.com/victorybank/2021

Telephone access (listen-only):

Within the U.S. and Canada: +1 877-770-3647 (toll-free)

Outside of the U.S. and Canada: +1 312-780-0854 (standard rates apply)

Passcode for telephone access: 54169366#

Questions will be allowed during the meeting only.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008. The Bank is a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.



As of March 31, 2021, The Victory Bancorp had total assets of $432 million, total deposits of $366 million, and total equity of $32 million. Additional information about The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

Contact:

Joseph W. Major,

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

484-791-3407

Robert H. Schultz,

Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer

484-791-3439