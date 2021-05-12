Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Petri Castrén

TAALERI PLC                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        12 MAY 2021 AT 17:15 (EEST)

Taaleri Plc – Managers' transactions – Petri Castrén

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Castrén, Petri

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20210512160445_2

Transaction date: 2021-05-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 957 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 253 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

(3): Volume: 368 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

(4): Volume: 276 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

(5): Volume: 146 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 10.8 EUR

