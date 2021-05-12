TAALERI PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 12 MAY 2021 AT 17:15 (EEST)
Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Petri Castrén
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Castrén, Petri
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20210512160445_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 957 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 253 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 368 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
(4): Volume: 276 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
(5): Volume: 146 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 10.8 EUR
Taaleri Plc
