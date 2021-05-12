Qnext Corp. and NEC Platforms ink strategic partnership with integration of world's first Zero Trust Data Access and sharing platform

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a global partnership that will transform the landscape of remote workplace security, Qnext Corp. today announced it has teamed with NEC Platforms, the leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications and network solutions. The partnership enables NEC to integrate Qnext’s FileFlex® Enterprise (“FileFlex”) into its software suite of business, manufacturing, education and hospitality solutions now being deployed to tens of thousands of retail, restaurant, factory, school and small business locations across Japan. FileFlex is the world’s first Zero Trust Data Access and content sharing platform for remote users. NEC has just launched the software suite and it is now in-market.



Growing global movement to zero trust data access

Of its worldwide partnership with NEC Platforms, Qnext president and CEO Anthony DeCristofaro says, “This is the beginning of a growing global movement to Zero Trust Data Access with its enhanced cybersecurity implications across numerous large-scale enterprise applications. We look forward to a strong and productive relationship with NEC Platforms, and we are proud to be part of its longstanding experience in innovative technology platforms. NEC Platforms is working alongside us to create a solution that delivers real value and contributes to the security of the new remote workplace economy.”

"NEC Platforms is committed to helping businesses meet the demands of today's remote workforce,” explains Michiya Iwabuchi, general manager, NEC Platforms Retail Solution Division. “The many remote users of our various NEC Platforms applications need to access and share content without compromising enterprise security. Now they can take advantage of the cybersecure zero trust data access technology model that underlies the FileFlex Enterprise platform.” He adds, “This brings a new level of operational productivity and means our NEC Platform users have the option to access their data from anywhere on any device without any compromise to security.”

Advanced level of security for global and diverse off-site workforce

NEC Platforms will use FileFlex Enterprise to provide an advanced level of security for training hospitality workers as they can be off-site and use secured, view-only videos using their smartphones. On an operations level, it means they safely submit and read reports from anywhere on any device – without being concerned about others making changes or data leakage.

FileFlex Enterprise is the ideal remote solution for report submission, video streaming for training and access to company confidential files. Proprietary information such as recipes, for example, can be browsed and viewed without being downloaded, eliminating menu theft.

NEC Platforms is also integrating FileFlex Enterprise into its other solutions, such as logistics, office work, education and manufacturing. Securing access to data using the FileFlex Enterprise zero trust data access technology is vital since it enables users to access data anytime, anywhere, inside or outside the company. It prevents unauthorized removal of materials by providing granular access control and allows users to securely access files from various devices from any location. FileFlex Enterprise allows NEC Platforms customers to start file sharing from a zero-trust data access platform at a low cost.

NEC Platforms has realized innovations in advanced ICT technologies over the course of more than a century and has since been providing extensive ICT platforms from development and manufacturing of hardware equipment, integration of IT and network, to the creation of new solutions using IoT and AI. These solutions promote business growth by improving user experience, enhancing operational excellence, and extending security and privacy.