The Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market is expected to grow by $ 713.56 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market 2021-2025 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952882/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on allergy immunotherapies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of allergies, recent approvals and strong pipeline, and growing market consolidation. In addition, the increasing prevalence of allergies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The allergy immunotherapies market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The allergy immunotherapies market is segmented as below:

By Product

• SCIT

• SLIT



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the technological advances in allergy diagnostics as one of the prime reasons driving the allergy immunotherapies market growth during the next few years. Also, emerging drug development technologies and the growing popularity of slit will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on allergy immunotherapies market covers the following areas:

• Allergy immunotherapies market sizing

• Allergy immunotherapies market forecast

• Allergy immunotherapies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading allergy immunotherapies market vendors that include Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., ALK-Abello AS, Allergy Therapeutics PLC, ASIT biotech, DBV Technologies SA, HAL Allergy BV, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., LETI Pharma SLU, Merck KGaA, and Stallergenes Greer Ltd. Also, the allergy immunotherapies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952882/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________