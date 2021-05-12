The Global Aluminum Foil Market is expected to grow by 1804.69 th tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Foil Market 2021-2025 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016626/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on aluminum foil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising concerns regarding the use of plastic packaging products and the increase in global consumption of processed and packaged food products. In addition, rising concerns regarding the use of plastic packaging products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aluminum foil market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The aluminum foil market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverage packaging

• Consumer packaging

• Pharmaceutical packaging

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growth in the pharmaceutical and medical devices industryas one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum foil market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on aluminum foil market covers the following areas:

• Aluminum foil market sizing

• Aluminum foil market forecast

• Aluminum foil market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aluminum foil market vendors that include Alcoa Corp., Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Carcano Antonio Spa, Constellium SE, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., Tetra Laval International SA, and United Company Rusal IPJSC. Also, the aluminum foil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

