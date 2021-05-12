Dr. Laura Gonzalez Joins Sentinel U® As Vice President of Clinical Learning Resources

Waterbury, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentinel U®, a provider of web-based simulation education technology solutions for nursing schools, hospital systems and healthcare professionals, today announced that Laura Gonzalez, Ph.D., APRN, CNE, CHSE-A, ANEF, FAAN has been named as Vice President of Clinical Learning Resources. Dr. Gonzalez is an internationally recognized simulation expert. She is one of 76 advanced certified healthcare simulation educators (CHSE-A) globally. In the fall of 2020, she was recognized by the prestigious American Academy of Nurses as a Fellow (FAAN). She is the 2021 President-Elect for the International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL). She is also a fellow of the Academy of Nurse Educators (ANEF). Her professional nursing and academic career focuses on advancing the science of nursing education through the use of simulation and its impact on learner outcomes.

Gonzalez has a very specific body of work that has resulted in over 20 data-based manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals, and one clinical skills textbook. She was Co-Principal Investigator on a large interprofessional grant through the National Science Foundation (NSF). Her team was able to demonstrate that learners were more engaged and had a higher sense of urgency when interacting with the augmented virtual reality simulator. Her article on deliberate practice reached a readership milestone. She is one of several scientists to have two patents: Detecting Sterile Field Events and Related Methods and Virtual Patients. She is a seasoned nurse educator with experience teaching across the curriculum to include live, hybrid, online and synchronous delivery methods.

“Dr. Gonzalez’s expertise in nursing simulation is invaluable and will help us deliver virtual nursing simulations and digital learning resources with the best learner outcomes on the market,” said Jeffrey Caplan, President of Sentinel U. “Her thought leadership is unmatched and we are so excited to have her on our team.”

“I am so happy for this opportunity with Sentinel U,” said Dr. Gonzalez, Vice President of Clinical Learning Resources for Sentinel U. “Sentinel U’s virtual simulations help the healthcare industry train more nurses and healthcare professionals in a risk-free, safe environment. They also offer a solution to in-person clinical challenges. We share the same vision and strongly believe that virtual simulations help improve clinical reasoning and decision-making skills that ultimately carry over to better patient outcomes.”

