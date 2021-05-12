The Global Aerosol Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 13.39 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerosol Packaging Market 2021-2025 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04046995/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on aerosol packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for aerosol packaging in the cosmetic and personal care industry and growing focus toward a sustainable approach in packaging. In addition, increasing demand for aerosol packaging in cosmetic and personal care industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aerosol packaging market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The aerosol packaging market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Cosmetics and personal care

• Home care

• Automotive and industrial

• Others



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the significant demand for sterile packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical industryas one of the prime reasons driving the aerosol packaging market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on aerosol packaging market covers the following areas:

• Aerosol packaging market sizing

• Aerosol packaging market forecast

• Aerosol packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aerosol packaging market vendors that include Aero pack Industries Inc., ArcelorMittal SA, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Bharat Containers Pvt. Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Lindal Group Holding GmbH, MAUSER Corporate GmbH, and TUBEX Holding GmbH. Also, the aerosol packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

