The Global Amusement Park Market is expected to grow by $ 3.28 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

Our report on amusement park market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in the number of baby-boomer visitors and investments in high-thrill roller coasters. In addition, a rise in the number of baby-boomer visitors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The amusement park market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The amusement park market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Tickets

• Hospitality

• Merchandising

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing innovation and creativity in amusement parksas one of the prime reasons driving the amusement park market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading amusement park market vendors that include ASPRO PARKS SL, CEDAR FAIR L.P., Comcast Corp., Compagnie des Alpes, Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd., PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., Six Flags Entertainment Corp., The Walt Disney Co., and Village Roadshow Ltd. Also, the amusement park market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

